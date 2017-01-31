Mac DeMarco is bringing his new sound to Toronto: just announced Toronto shows

× Expand Mac DeMarco

Zany jangle rocker Mac DeMarco has just announced his third record, This Old Dog, to be released on May 5 on Captured Tracks, and if the first two singles, the title track and My Old Man, are any indication, he’s changing directions.

Gentle crooning isn’t new for the Edmonton-raised musician, who’s now living in Los Angeles, but the soft acoustic-guitar strumming and whooshes of synth certainly are. No electric guitars to be found, and the lyrics – “Oh no, looks like I’m seeing more of my old man in me” – are unusually personal for a musician known for his goofy antics and humour.

“This is my acoustic album,” says DeMarco in a press release, “but it’s not really an acoustic album at all. That’s just what it feels like, mostly. I’m Italian, so I guess this is an Italian rock record.”

Built primarily with acoustic guitar, synths and drum machines, This Old Dog draws inspiration from DeMarco’s move to L.A., which caused him to take some breathing time between albums. (His acclaimed Salad Days came out in 2014.) No word yet on the makeup of the live band, but the news of the upcoming album comes with a tour announcement: the Toronto concert is part of an extensive North American and European tour that includes several Coachella dates.

×

May 13 at the Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), 7 pm, with Tonstartssbandht. $37-$47. On sale Friday (February 3) at 10 am. ticketmaster.ca.

LÈSE MAJESTY, COPPER CROWN, INNA POWELL & SEIRENIA USTY Silver Dollar Black History Month celebration. 8 pm. February 18.

JORIS VOORN, DANIEL DUBB, SIMON JAIN, FILTHY GORGEOUS Coda doors 10 pm, $25. coda.wantickets.com. February 19.

NEW LOVE, SECRET SATANISTS, HALF TWIN, MUSHY CALLAHAN Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm, $10. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 24.

MOMMY, BLACK IRON PRISON, PROM NITE Coalition doors 9 pm, all ages. $10/pwyc. February 24.

K. FOREST Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $20. ticketweb.ca. February 26.

JUPITER HOLLOW Mod Club February 26.

FREEMAN DRE Dakota Tavern 10 pm, $10. March 2.

GREG GRAFFIN Horseshoe doors 8 pm. -$20.50. ticketfly.com. -March 6.

THE KIRK WILSON FUNDRAISER Rebel Benefit for family of local bouncer killed in Mexico. Doors 7 pm, $35. ticketmaster.ca. March 6.

THE LUYAS Smiling Buddha doors 9 pm, $12, adv $10. ticketfly.com. March 11.

THE MAHONES Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm, $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. March 18.

BEBE REXHA Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7:30 pm, all ages. $22.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, -ticketmaster.ca. March 23.

JANE’S PARTY, KASADOR, MIDDAY SWIM, THE KENTS Horseshoe doors 9 pm, $10. On sale February 2. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 24.

THE SONICS Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, $21.50. ticketmaster.ca. March 25.

THEY Mod Club 8 pm, $TBA. On sale February 3. ticketmaster.ca. March 26.

PROZZÄK Danforth Music Hall Second show added. Doors 7 pm, $26. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. March 29 & 31.

CAMERON AVERY (OF TAME IMPALA) Rivoli doors 9 pm, $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. March 31.

COSMONAUTS, THE MOLOCHS Silver Dollar doors 9 pm, $11.50. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. April 1.

JOHN MAYER Air Canada Centre 8 pm. $39.50-$125. On sale February 3. ticketmaster.ca. April 3.

ALAN WALKER Uniun doors 10 pm. $25-$35. ticketmaster.ca. April 7.

FLOATING POINTS (live) Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, $22. ticketmaster.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 11.

ILLY Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm, $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. April 11.

THE AGE OF ELECTRIC Mod Club doors 7 pm, $29.50-$45, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketweb.ca. April 13.

THE HARPOONIST & THE AXE MURDERER, RYAN MCNALLY Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $15. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. April 13.

JACQUES GREENE, SUICIDEYEAR Velvet Underground doors 10 pm, $15. ticketweb.ca. April 15.

TERRY MALTS, SHARK TOYS, FIRST BASE The Garrison doors 8 pm, $13.50. On sale February 3. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. April 18.

BIG D & THE KIDS TABLE, BIGWIG Hard Luck Bar doors 8 pm, $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 20.

BOB MOULD (SOLO ELECTRIC) Opera House doors 8 pm, $32.50. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. April 22.

SHOOTER JENNINGS Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $27.50. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. April 26.

PARSONFIELD Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 27.

ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE The Garrison doors 8 pm, $16.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 28.

TYCHO Massey Hall 8 pm. $29.50-$45. ticketmaster.ca. April 29.

MATTHEW LOGAN VASQUEZ Drake Hotel doors 8 pm, $17. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. May 1.

NAO Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm, all ages. $25-$50. ticketmaster.ca. May 4.

MAC DEMARCO Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. $37-$47. On sale February 3. ticketmaster.ca. May 13.

BUSH Rebel doors 7 pm. $39.50-$55. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. May 18.

MICHAEL KIWANUKA, CLOVES -Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, $20-$40. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. May 29.

THE CHAINSMOKERS, KIIARA, LOST FREQUENCIES Air Canada Centre doors 6 pm, $47.50-$107.90. ticketmaster.ca. May 30.

SAM HUNT Budweiser Stage doors 5:30 pm, $40.25-$85.25. ticketmaster.ca. June 15.

QUEEN & ADAM LAMBERT Air Canada Centre 8 pm. $49.50-$175. On sale February 3. ticketmaster.ca. July 18.

KINGS OF LEON, NATHANIEL RATELIFF AND THE NIGHT SWEATS Budweiser Stage doors 6 pm, all ages. $32.50-$89.50. ticketmaster.ca. August 9.

DEEP PURPLE, ALICE COOPER, THE EDGAR WINTER BAND Budweiser Stage doors 6 pm, $39.50-$99.50. ticketmaster.ca. September 2.

Get more Toronto concert listings here.