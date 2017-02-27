Just Announced shows: k.d. lang's cross-Canada Ingénue Redux Canadian Tour hits to Toronto this summer

One of this country’s most beloved singers is going into back-to-basics mode to mark Canada’s 150th as well as the 25th anniversary of her landmark Ingénue album.

After concentrating on collaborative projects with Neko Case and Laura Veirs, as well as her band the Siss Boom Bang, k.d. lang is heading out on a cross-Canada summer tour that will wrap up in Toronto with two shows at Sony Centre on August 30 and 31.

The set list will include cuts from Ingénue – which spawned hits Constant Craving and Miss Chatelaine – as well as her 2004 record Hymns Of The 49th Parallel, which featured covers of fellow Canadian legends such as Joni Mitchell and Neil Young.

If you’ve been craving a straight-up k.d. lang solo show featuring her biggest hits, this is it.

At Sony Centre for the Performing Arts (1 Front East), 7:30 pm. $42.90-$122.90. On sale March 3. ticketmaster.ca, sonycentre.ca. August 30-31.

