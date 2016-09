Just announced Toronto shows: tickets for Gord Downie's solo show go on sale September 23

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana The Tragically Hip, August 10th, 2016 at the ACC in Toronto.

Gord Downie

I’m sorry, what? Gord Downie, in a battle with terminal cancer, is following up the Tragically Hip’s sold-out, emotionally searing Canadian tour with a solo tour?

We recently reported that Downie’s 10-song Secret Path solo album – a concept album inspired by the story of a 12-year-old boy, Chanie Wenjack, who died fleeing a residential school near Kenora – was on its way October 18 via Arts & Crafts. Now we’ve learned that besides being accompanied by a graphic novel and film, Secret Path is getting a couple of live shows, including one at Roy Thomson Hall on October 21. All the proceeds will be directed to reconciliation.

“Chanie haunts me,” Downie said in a press release about the album. “His story is Canada’s story. This is about Canada.... The next hundred years are going to be painful as we come to know Chanie Wenjack and thousands like him – as we find out about ourselves, about all of us – but only when we do can we truly call ourselves Canada.”

Gord Downie at Roy Thomson Hall (60 Simcoe) on October 21, doors 6 pm. $50. Gold Circle tickets $1,000. On sale Friday (September 23) at 10 am. secretpath.ca, ticketmaster.ca,roythomson.com/secret path.

