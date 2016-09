Just announced Toronto shows: Maxwell and Mary J Blige team up for a world tour

Maxwell and Mary J. Blige

R&B and soul stars Maxwell and Mary J. Blige are teaming up for a joint world tour that hits Toronto in mid-November.

The King And Queen Of Hearts World Tour will mark the second local appearance this year by Maxwell, who’s been getting some of the best reviews of his career for his BLACKsummers’night album. The Brooklyn musician has been consistently on the classic soul man tip since his breakthrough Urban Hang Suite in 1996. Never one to jump on trends, he’s spent the past two decades refining his warm, analog brand of R&B with long-time collaborators Hod David and Stuart Matthewman of Sade. It’s taken on subtler and darker tones in recent years.

Blige, meanwhile, is considered one of the best live singers of her generation, but has been more stylistically adventurous in the studio. A member of Puff Daddy’s Bad Boy Records extended family (she cameoed at Puff’s tour kickoff in Brooklyn earlier this year), she was a key force in blurring the boundaries between R&B and hip-hop in the 1990s with singles such as Real Love, All I Need and Family Affair.

Two years ago, she collaborated with UK house-pop duo Disclosure and UK 2-step producer MJ Cole to take her heart-wrenching ballads into clubbier territory. Lately, she’s collaborated with songwriter Diane Warren on a theme song for daytime talk show The View and is gearing up to release new material before the end of the year.

With Ro James at the Air Canada Centre (40 Bay), November 14, 7 pm. $49.50-$149.50. ticketmaster.ca.

Black Mountain, Zeus, Classified, Great Lake Swimmers, Tops, Delhi 2 Dublin, J-Soul and more at Yonge-Dundas Square Canada’s Walk of Fame Festival. Noon-10pm. Free. September 23-25.

Eternia, Ultra Magnus, The Supernovas (Ghettosocks + Tachichi & Moves), DJ Slam, Wordburglar, Noah 23 and more at Lee’s Palace Hand’Solo 20th Anniversary, doors 8:30 pm. $10 at the door. September 29.

RPM Live: Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, Ziibiwan at Burdock doors 8:30 pm. $12, adv $10. September 29.

Derrick May, Basic Soul Unit, Measure Divide, CL, Cosmic JD at Secret Location doors 8 pm. $47.60-$53.55.wantickets.com. October 1.

Rezz at The Hoxton doors 10 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. October 7.

King Dude at The Cave doors 7 pm. $15. soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com, rotate.com. October 7.

Project/Object: The Music of Frank Zappa with Ike Willis and Don Preston at The Garrison doors 8:30 pm. $25. rotate.com, ticketfly.com. October 8.

Projek: Dirtyphonics, NC-17, Lukav, Polaris at Coda doors 10 pm. $25-$30. ticketweb.ca. October 14.

John Paul White at Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 15.

Dance Yourself Clean at Lee’s Palace doors 10:30 pm. $12-$15. ticketfly.com. October 21.

Monster Mash at Liberty Grand doors 10 pm. $33.90. ticketweb.ca. October 28.

LeCrae at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $35-$45. On sale September 16. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. November 2.

The Wooden Sky at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 3.

Helmet at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $26.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 5.

Aurora at Opera House doors 7 pm, $21. ticketweb.ca. November 8.

The Brothers Osborne at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $33.50-$80. On sale September 16. ticketmaster.ca. November 9.

Ghost, Marissa Nadler at Queen Elizabeth Theatre Second show added. Doors 8 pm. $39.50-$325. ticketfly.com. November 9-10.

Nicolas Jaar at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $25-$30. On sale September 16. ticketmaster.ca. November 10.

Night Riots, The Shelters, The Hunna at Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $19.50. On sale September 16. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketmaster.ca. November 10.

Day Wave at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 11.

The Elwins, The Kents at Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $10. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. November 11.

Big Sugar at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $35-$45. On sale September 16. ticketmaster.ca. -November 12.

Maxwell, Mary J. Blige, Ro James at Air Canada Centre doors 7 pm. $49.50-$150. ticketmaster.ca. November 14.

El Perro Del Mar at The Cave doors 8 pm. $17.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 14.

Kiiara, Cruel Youth, Lil Aaron at The Hoxton doors 7 pm. $17. ticketweb.ca. November 15.

Louis The Child, Quinn XCII, Pham at The Hoxton doors 9 pm. $16.50-$65. ticketweb.ca. November 17.

Cashmere Cat, Sophie at The Hoxton doors 10 pm. $28. ticketweb.ca. November 18.

Sublime With Rome at Sound Academy doors 7 pm. $36.50-$50. On sale September 16. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. November 18.

The Planet Smashers, The Johnstones, K-Man & The 45’s, The Creepshow, Boids at Horseshoe Performing Life Of The Party + Smash Hits. Doors 9 pm. $18.50. On sale September 16. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 18-19.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Air Canada Centre doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $38.75-$83.25. On sale September 16. ticketmaster.ca. November 23.

Twin Peaks, Together Pangea, Golden Daze at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $15.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. December 3.

Frigs at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $10. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. December 7.

Flatbush Zombies at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm, all ages. $26.50-$40. ticketmaster.ca. December 8.

Diana, The Great Hall at The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $12.50. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. December 8.

Tokyo Police Club, Your Boy Tony Braxton at Mod Club doors 8 pm, all ages. $15-$20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. December 8-10.

Ekali at Velvet Underground doors 10 pm. $16. ticketweb.ca. December 9.

AC Slater, Cosella at The Hoxton doors 10 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. December 10.

Dan + Shay, Walker Hayes at Danforth Music Hall 7:30 pm, all ages. $22-$32. ticketmaster.ca. December 11.

Jazz Cartier at Sound Academy doors 8 pm, all ages. $30. ticketmaster.ca. December 15.

Sam Roberts Band, Hollerado at Sound Academy doors 8 pm. $49. On sale September 16. ticketmaster.ca. January 20.

Coeur De Pirate at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $27.50-$37.50. On sale September 16. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. February 4.

Amorphis, Swallow The Sun at Mod Club doors 7:30 pm. $28-$59. ticketfly.com. March 18.

