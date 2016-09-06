Just Announced Toronto shows: Stevie Nicks and the Pretenders, together at last

Say what? Stevie Nicks and Chrissie Hynde are touring together in 2016? What could be fiercer?

The singer/songwriter behind 1975’s Rhiannon and Landslide, 1977’s Dreams and Go Your Own Way, 1979’s Sara, 1987’s Seven Wonders – the list goes on and on – is bringing her iconic voice, haircut and witchy stage clothes to the Air Canada Centre to start the chilly season off right after an invigorating spell of touring with her old bandmates in a reunited Fleetwood Mac. (They played Toronto at both the beginning and end of 2015.)

As for Hynde, her hits with the Pretenders include classics like I’ll Stand By You, Don’t Get Me Wrong and Back On The Chain Gang, which we’ll likely hear during the 27-city 24 Karat Gold Tour in addition to newer fare from Hynde’s 2014 Stockholm solo album. The ever-opinionated Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has been in the news over comments she made during the promotion of her 2015 memoir, Reckless: My Life As A Pretender, when she said it can be a woman’s fault if she’s raped and blamed herself for her rape by a motorcycle gang when she was in her 20s.

Nicks, too, isn’t one to keep her opinions to herself. But it’s the rock icons’ phenomenal songwriting skills and singing voices – Nicks’s gravelly, earthy one and Hynde’s tougher rock ’n’ roll sneer – that the crowds will be coming out for.

At the Air Canada Centre (40 Bay), November 29, 7 pm. $49-$150. ticketmaster.ca.

×

More just announced shows:

Moon vs Sun featuring Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk at The Dakota Tavern 10 pm. $30. ticketweb.ca. September 13.

Communism, Run with the Kittens at The Piston 10 pm. $TBA at the door. September 14.

Canada’s Walk Of Fame Festival – Future Legends: Cold Specks, NEFE, Bad Child at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $20. ticketfly.com. September 20.

Metric at Danforth Music Hall Dare To Dream win-to-get-in concert. Doors 7 pm. Sign up to win at daretodreamlive.ca. September 22.

Washboard Union, James Barker Band, Leah Daniels & The Abrams at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm. $15. -ticketmaster.ca. September 22.

Green Day at Distillery District World Cup of Hockey Fan Village, 6:30 pm, $25. On sale September 8. wch2016.com.September 23.

D.R.A.M., K. Forest at The Hoxton doors 10 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. September 23.

Joyride, Hunter Siegal at The Hoxton doors 10 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. September 24.

Walrus, Crazy Bones, Father Christmas, Boat Culture at Silver Dollar 8:30 pm. $7.50. ticketfly.com. -September 28.

Comet Control at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. September 29.

Chippy Nonstop, Ace Dillinger, Wei Back, No Cops, Sexton at Geary Lane GUTS Does The Internet fundraiser. Doors 9 pm. $15, adv $10. September 30.

Jpnsgrls at Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm. $10. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 1.

Jenny Berkel at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. October 2.

Snowblink at Burdock October 8-9.

Frankie Cosmos, Big Thief at Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $15.50. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. October 28.

Public Animal Plays Dazed and Confused with guest singers at Horseshoe Record release party and Halloween celebration with Diemonds and Pow Wows. Doors 9 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. October 28.

Jeremy Olander, Dustin Nantais, Andrew McDonnell at Coda doors 10 pm. $20 early bird. coda.wantickets.com. November 4.

Nick Carter at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $35.50-$55.50. ticketmaster.ca. November 9.

Amanda Palmer at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $29.50-$35. ticketfly.com. November 11.

Porter Robinson & Madeon at Danforth Music Hall doors 6 pm. $31.50-$36. ticketmaster.ca. November 13.

Stevie Nicks & The Pretenders at Air Canada Centre 7 pm. $49-$150. On sale September 12. ticketmaster.ca. November 29.

Ultimate Painting at Horseshoe Tavern doors 8 pm. $13.50. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. December 4.

Tory Lanez, Jacquees, Kranium, VeeCee at Sound Academy Second show added. Doors 8 pm, all ages. $36.50. ticketmaster.ca. November 30 and December 5.

The Trews, Bleeker at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7:30 pm. $30-$85. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com,ticketmaster.ca. December 10.

Brett Kissel at Danforth Music Hall Ice, Snow & 30 Below Tour doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $35. ticketmaster.ca. January 22.

Get more Toronto show listings here!

music@nowtoronto.com