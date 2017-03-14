Just Announced Toronto shows: the Silver Dollar's final shows

× Expand Metz

If there’s an upside to the imminent closure of the Silver Dollar, it’s the list of high-calibre acts promoter Dan Burke has booked for a string of what will no doubt be bittersweet farewell shows.

In case you haven’t heard, the Spadina Avenue rock club is shutting down in the spring so a developer can tear it down and rebuild a replica of it inside a 15-storey mixed-used residential building.

The final week of shows runs April 26-30 and kicks off with a one-night revival of Crazy Strings’ bluegrass night High Lonesome Wednesday, which ran for 20 years before it ended in 2015. The lineup includes the Foggy Hogtown Boys, the Unseen Strangers, the Barrel Boys, the Hit Pickers and Houndstooth, among others.

The rest of the stacked weekend includes some of the country’s best – and heaviest – nosiemakers. SUUNs, Doomsquad and Peeling play the final Thursday (April 27), Dilly Dally, Darlene Shrugg and Frigs hold down the final Friday (April 28), Biblical, Blood Ceremony and Red Mass are on the final Saturday (April 29) and Fake Palms, New Fries and Metz send off the Silver Dollar on Sunday (April 30).

CUBE Friday hosted by Roy Woods CUBE doors 10 pm, $20. ticketmaster.ca. March 24.

THE TWO KOREAS, NOT OF ­Dakota Tavern Early show. Doors 7 pm. March 24.

TEREKKE, NAUTILUSS Bambi’s doors 10 pm. March 31.

THE LEMON BUCKET ORKESTRA, LOWDOWN BRASS BAND The Great Hall 7:30 pm. $20-$30. ­brownpapertickets.com. April 6.

UN BLONDE, THOMAS, STEFANA FRATILA ­Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $9-$13. ­ticketfly.com. April 6.

CASEY MECIJA, CHAR ARAJOZA Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $12. ticketfly.com. April 7.

ENTRANCE, MAN MEETS BEAR, JUSTIN SMALL Array Space doors 8 pm, $12 15. soundscapesmusic.com, ticketscene.ca. April 11.

WOLF EYES ­Velvet Underground doors 8 pm, $18. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketweb.ca. April 16.

CANADIAN MUSIC WEEK: BIG SEAN, THE STRUMBELLAS, TANYA TAGAQ, WHITEHORSE, 54-40, DAN MANA­GAN, DUNE RATS, TEENANGER, NEW SWEARS, YAMANTAKA // ­SONIC TITAN, TASSEOMANCY, HAN HAN Various venues $75-$125.50. cmw.net, ticketweb.ca. April 18-23.

COURAGE MY LOVE, THE NEW ELECTRIC ­Velvet Underground doors 8 pm, all ages. $12.50. ­ticketweb.ca. April 20.

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE ­Danforth Music Hall Early show added. Doors 4 pm, all ages. $29-$40. ­ticketmaster.ca. April 21.

COSMIC SOUL: SASSYBLACK, OBUXUM, M.I. BLUE Music Gallery doors 7 pm, $10-$15. ­musicgallery.org. April 22.

MICHAEL HURLEY ­Tranzac doors 8 pm, $17 $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketscene.ca. April 22.

SKEPTA Rebel doors 8 pm, all ages. $35. ticketmaster.ca. April 26.

CRAZY STRINGS: THE SILVER DOLLAR’S FINAL BLUEGRASS HOEDOWN Silver Dollar doors 9 pm, $13.50. ­ticketfly.com. April 26.

SUUNS, DOOMSQUAD, PEELING Silver Dollar doors 9 pm, $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 27.

METZ, FAKE PALMS, NEW FRIES Silver Dollar doors 8:30 pm, $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 30.

WITHOUT WAVES ­Coalition doors 7 pm, Free. April 30.

WHITE COWBELL OKLAHOMA ­Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 5.

MONA ­Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $17.50. ­ticketmaster.ca. May 5.

THEO KOTTIS ­Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $15. ­ticketmaster.ca. May 5.

FIRST FRAGMENT, EPOCH ­Hard Luck Bar doors 8 pm, $8. ticketfly.com. May 6.

SAVED BY THE 90S ­Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $10-$13.50. ­ticketfly.com. May 9.

GAVIN JAMES ­Velvet Underground doors 8 pm, $17. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketweb.ca. May 10.

THE BLACK LIPS Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm, $26.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com, horseshoetavern.com. May 10-11.

NICK HAKIM ­Drake Hotel doors 8 pm, $17.50. ticketfly.com, ­rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 11.

AB-SOUL ­Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm, all ages. $27.50. ­ticketmaster.ca. May 11.

WREKEMEISTER HARMONIES Array Space doors 8 pm, $12-15. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketscene.ca. May 12.

MYSTIC BRAVES ­Smiling Buddha doors 9 pm. $11.50. ­rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 12.

LEWIS WATSON ­Mod Club doors 6 pm, all ages. $19. ticketweb.ca. May 12.

BOSS HOG, CATL ­Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $22.50. ­rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 19.

HO99O9 Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. $13. ticketweb.ca. May 30.

TOOL FIRST Ontario Centre (Hamilton) doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $75-$125.50. ticketmaster.ca. May 31.

VENETIAN SNARES, DANIEL LANOIS The Great Hall doors 7 pm, $25. ticketmaster.ca. May 31.

THE SPECIALS, THE FAR EAST Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, $49.50-$79.50. ­ticketmaster.ca. June 6-7.

BROTHER ALI, SA ROC, LAST WORD, SOL MESSIAH Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm, $22. ticketmaster.ca. June 7.

DO MAY SAY THINK Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, $15-$18.50. ticketmaster.ca. June 10.

SEVERED HEADS ­Velvet Underground doors 9 pm,. $15. ­rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketweb.ca. June 15.

THE WAILERS ­Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, $35-$75. ­ticketmaster.ca. June 15.

HER ­Velvet Underground doors 8 pm,. $15. ­rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketweb.ca. June 28.

BLACKBEAR ­Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $25-$35. On sale March 17. ­ticketmaster.ca. July 6.

ED SHEERAN Air Canada Centre 7:30 pm, $46.50-$116.25. ticketmaster.ca. July 7.

DREAMS MUSIC FESTIVAL WITH ABOVE & BEYOND, DVBBS, STEVE ANGELLO, ALY & FILA, GREEN VELVET, INFECTED MUSHROOM, JAMIE KIDD, MARK OLIVER, MARKUS SCHULZ, SAAD AYUB, TROLLPHACE AND OTHERS Echo Beach doors 4 pm (Friday), 2 pm (Saturday). dreamsfestival.ca. July 7-8.

WHITNEY Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $20-$25. ticketmaster.ca. July 28.

RANCID, DROPKICK MURPHYS, THE BOUNCING SOULS, JAKE BURNS Echo Beach doors 5:30 pm, all ages. $45-$55. ticketmaster.ca. July 29.

FLEET FOXES ­Massey Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $39.50-$59.50 ­masseyhall.com. August 4-5.

LIONEL RICHIE, MARIAH CAREY ­Air Canada Centre Rescheduled date. 7 pm, all ages. $99.50-$500. ­ticketmaster.ca. August 24.

RODRIGUEZ ­Massey Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $74.50-$115.50. ­masseyhall.com. September 15.

HANSON ­Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $40. ­ticketmaster.ca. October 4.