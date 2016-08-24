Update: Justin Bieber and family not appearing at Bowmanville Zoo

× Expand Justin Bieber Instagram

Update: Aug. 26, 2016

The Bowmanville Zoo is now refunding tickets after Justin Bieber's father, Jeremy, tweeted that the family has no involvement in this weekend's event.

× My family is in no way affiliated or supports any zoo. Nor are we apart of or the host of any fundraiser. — Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) August 24, 2016

While on a break from his Purpose world tour, Ontario’s favourite son Justin Bieber has found a new purpose. The singer and purported animal enthusiast is helping throw a fundraiser for the Bowmanville Zoo on August 28.

The event is being advertised as Bieber Family Fun Day – of BFF Day, if you prefer. It’s purpose is to raise money to “help fund the care of the animals during the rehoming process,” the Bowmanville Zoo website reads. Want to see Justin Bieber and pretend you care about animals for a few hours? It’ll cost you $295 a ticket.

North America’s oldest privately-owned zoo, located 76 kilometres east of Toronto, announced earlier this year that it would close October 10, just three years shy of its centennial. The zoo is shuttering amidst abuse allegations. A video released by PETA in January appeared to show Bowmanville Zoo owner Michael Hackenberger whipping a Siberian tiger while explaining his methods for training animals.

“I can throw out a lash whip and I can have it caress the animal,” Hackenberger says in the video. “I can carve my initials in their side.”

The zoo, however, blamed declining attendance, which reportedly fell by more than 65 percent, as its reason for closing at the end of the season. Hackenberger maintains his innocence and says he was misrepresented in the video.

“The untrue allegations made by PETA in regards to a tiger incident have created a climate in which the zoo can no longer operate,” Bowmanville Zoo spokesperson Angus Carroll stated to the media in June. “People are staying away because they believe PETA’s allegations.”

Bieber has also courted his fair share of animal-related controversy this year. In April, he attended his dad Jeremy Bieber’s engagement party. The lavish Toronto event reportedly included things like Batman with his Batmobile, Nyotaimori (the Japanese art of eating sushi off naked women) and a Bengal tiger. The tiger was one of several animals on loan from the Bowmanville Zoo.

That close encountered must have deepened Bieber’s growing interest in big, exotic cats because less than a month later, the singer was photographed holding a white lion cub backstage at his Toronto concert. He never publicly addressed either incident.

It’s unclear whether Bieber’s appearance at the Bowmanville Zoo was arranged by himself or his dad. Jeremy will be there along with his fiancée Chelsey Rebelo and Justin’s two half-siblings Jazmyn and Jaxon. “And who knows, maybe a few other big celebrities will make an appearance that day too,” states the zoo.

According to DurhamRegion.com, streets around the zoo will be closed from 7 am to 8 pm on BFF Day, although whether Bieber will perform for attendees or simply do a meet and greet is unconfirmed. If he does choose to thrill the crowd with an impromptu performance, as he’s been known to do in the past, might we recommend the Biebs sing Sorry.

