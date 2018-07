Kacey Musgraves is coming to Danforth Music Hall: Just Announced

× Expand Kacey Musgraves

After opening for Harry Styles at the Scotiabank Arena in June, Kacey Musgraves is coming back to Toronto, this time on her own headlining tour. The country queen will be gracing the Danforth Music Hall, on her Oh, What A World tour.

That seems like an especially cozy venue for her, especially as her latest album, Golden Hour, has been crossing her over from classic country into rising pop icon status.

Musgraves is also one of the few modern country artists embracing the LGBTQ community in her music and pushing the boundaries of what country music has conventionally always been.

Opening the show will be groovy, 70s-style singer/songwriter Natalie Prass.

January 11, 2019, at the Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), doors 7 pm. On sale July 20. ticketmaster.ca.

× Kacey Musgraves' new High Horse music video

More Just Announced Toronto Shows

Super Birthday at Duggan’s Brewery doors 8 pm. Pwyc. August 4.

Jayda G, Invisible City Sound System, Milch at Location TBA doors 10 pm. $22-$34. universe.com. August 11.

The Tiki Collective at The Berkeley Church Field House doors 7 pm. $20. bemusednetwork.com. August 16.

Alice Phoebe Lou at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com. August 22.

Blaise Moore, Locals Only at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $18. ticketweb.ca. August 30.

Odonis Odonis, More or Les, Wordburglar at The Rec Room. Nerd Noise Night. Doors 7 pm. $15. therecroom.com. September 1.

The Dreamboats, The Surfrajettes, The Greasemarks at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. September 8.

K. Forest at Mod Club 7 pm, all ages. $27. ticketweb.ca. September 9.

Julie Doiron and The Wooden Stars at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $13.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 13.

SYML, Flora Cash at Mod Club Flora Cash added. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $25. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. September 14.

Pallbearer, Tribulation at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $23.50. ticketfly.com. September 15.

Ian Moore at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm, $15.50. ticketfly.com. September 15.

Good Riddance, Brutal Youth, A Vulture Wake, Pseudo at Hard Luck Bar doors 8 pm. $25. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 15.

Slow Hollows at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 17.

The Pack A.D., Basement Revolver, Land Line at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15. ticketfly.com. September 20.

We Were Promised Jetpacks. at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $17. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 22.

Obscura, Beyond Creation, Archspire, Inferi, Exist at Velvet Underground doors 5:30 pm. $28.50. ticketfly.com. September 23.

Nap Eyes at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $13.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 24.

Night Owl Festival: King Khan And The Shrines, Night Beats, MIEN, Frankie and the Witch Fingers and Others at various venues. $65. ticketfly.com. September 27-30.

Sam Evian at Rivoli doors 8:30 pm. $12.50 ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 4.

Denzel Curry at Adelaide Hall doors 6 pm. $21. ticketweb.ca. October 5.

The Grapes of Wrath at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $25. ticketfly.com. October 5.

Years & Years at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm, all ages. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. October 5.

Dance With The Dead at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $25. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 7.

Paradise Lost, Solstafir, The Atlas Moth at Opera House 7 pm. $28. ticketfly.com. October 7.

Alma at Mod Club doors 8 pm, all ages. $23.50. ticketweb.ca. October 8.

Tall Heights, Old Sea Brigade, Francis Cone at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $15.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 12.

Minus the Bear, Caspian at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $27.50-$37.50. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. October 21.

The Twilight Sad at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. $26. ticketweb.ca. October 27.

Haken, Leprous, Bent Knee at Opera House doors 7 pm. $35. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 31.

Windhand, Satan’s Satyrs at Horseshoe doors 7:30 pm. $20. ticketfly.com. November 5.

Behemoth, At the Gates, Wolves in the Throne Room at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $TBA. ticketmaster.ca. November 6.

Gregory Alan Isakov at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $37.50. ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. November 8.

Los Campesinos!, Adult Mom at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $26.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 11.

Peach Pit, Sun Seeker at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $20. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. November 15.

Mac Sabbath at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $16.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 15.

Andy Shauf at Trinity-St. Paul’s Second show added. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $31.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 16 and 17.

Poppy, Kailee Morgue, Jaira Burns at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $20-$25. ticketmaster.ca. November 17.

KT Tunstall at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $35-$99. ticketfly.com. November 17.

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin at Opera House doors 8 pm. $32.50-34.50. ticketfly.com. November 20.

The Paper Kites at Opera House doors 7 pm. $25. ticketfly.com. November 22.

The Glorious Sons at Scotiabank Arena doors 8 pm. $TBA. ticketmaster.ca. November 22.

Khruangbin at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $32-$43. ticketmaster.ca. November 29.

The Dirty Nil, Dead Soft at Opera House doors 7 pm. $15. ticketmaster.ca. December 1.

cleopatrick at Location TBA doors 7:30 pm. $12. ticketmaster.ca. December 8.

Kacey Musgraves, Natalie Prass at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. $TBA. On sale July 20. ticketmaster.ca. January 11, 2019.

Nils Frahm at Danforth Music Hall doors 9 pm. $51. ticketmaster.ca. April 3, 2019