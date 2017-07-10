Kendrick Lamar pop-up shop to open in Toronto

Toronto is getting a Kendrick Lamar pop-up shop on the same day as the Compton MC’s concert at the Air Canada Centre later this month.

Lamar’s DAMN. pop-up will take over streetwear store Livestock at 116 Spadina Ave on July 25 from 11 am to 7 pm and carry new merchandise.

The temporary shops will set up select cities on the rapper’s North American tour, which kicks off on Wednesday (July 12). The first DAMN. pop-up will take place in Dallas on July 14. Other cities on the pop-up itinerary include Vancouver, Montreal, New York, Boston, San Francisco and Atlanta. See the full list of cities here.

Lamar is also due to play a second Toronto show at the Air Canada Centre on August 23.

Pop-ups selling exclusive merch are now standard for many major-label touring acts. The Weeknd, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Kanye West and Justin Bieber have staged pop-ups in Toronto over the past two years.

Read NOW's review of Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. album here.

