Kendrick Lamar brings his star-studded TDE tour to OVO Fest's home stage: Just announced Toronto shows

For years, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s careers have been moving in parallel – an almost too tidy contrast of rappers at the top of their game and on top of the charts. Now you can add one more overlapping circle to their Venn diagram: Kendrick has his own version of OVO Fest.

This summer, TDE: The Championship Tour comes to OVO Fest’s home court, Budweiser Stage, for a showcase of Top Dawg Entertainment’s roster, headlined by Kendrick. The show also features his suddenly surging teammates, including SZA, whose fantastic Ctrl fell just a couple of notches below #1 Kendrick’s DAMN. on our best albums of 2017 list, plus Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SIR, Lance Skiiiwalker and more to be announced. That’s a solid-as-hell front-to-back hip-hop and R&B lineup by any measure, even if the label didn’t have to get too creative putting it together.

TDE artists have been overlapping on a number of songs lately, which is no surprise considering Kendrick and TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith are co-curating the upcoming Black Panther soundtrack. So call it synergy if you want, but this thing is likely to sell-out fast.

If TDE really is taking notes from OVO Fest and a handful of other hip-hop tours that follow its format, there are likely to be some surprises, too.

June 12 at Budweiser Stage (909 Lake Shore West), doors 6:30 pm. $39.50-$175. ticketmaster.ca.

×

More Just Announced Toronto Shows

James Wyatt Crosby, Mouth Breather, Pleasure Craft, Monica Selene The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. February 1.

First THursday: Shake It: Juliana Huxtable, Nino Brown, D’ENFORCAS Art Gallery of Ontario doors 8 pm. $10. February 1.

Sedge, Output, Honesty The Baby G Sedge’s Psychochondriac vinyl release. Doors 9 pm. $10. February 3.

Trybe: Hydee, Jonah K, Devecseri, MSNGR, Outtatime, 40Hz Soundsystem Smiling Buddha 9:30 pm. $10-$15. trybe.ticketbud.com. February 3.

Nite Comfort: Doom Tickler, Zoe Handlebar doors 8 pm. Pwyc. February 4.

Willie Thrasher & Linda Saddleback, Trails Burdock 8:30 pm. $$10-12. burdockto.com. February 5.

The Split, Moonhead The Baby G doors 8 pm. $TBA. February 8.

Simon Cameron Fletcher, Cameron Brown, Hugh Man The Dupe Shop doors 7 pm. Pwyc. February 10.

Forever, Beardoncé The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. February 14.

Riverdale Winter Formal: Josie & The Pussycats Cover Band, Tange, HEX, DJ SheWolfRadio Smiling Buddha 9:30 pm. $12-$15. February 16.

Wolfe Island Music Festival Winter Ball The Great Hall All-star lineup of past and present performers, w/ host Lana Gay. Doors 7 pm. $25. ticketfly.com. February 17.

Chris Liebing, Mike Gibbs, Measure Divide, Oddio CODA doors 10 pm. $30. codatoronto.electrostub.com. February 18.

Giant Hand, Blunt Chunks, Nick Ferrio Burdock 8 pm. $TBA. burdockto.com. February 20.

Dwayne Gretzky: 3 Days. 99 Songs Horseshoe February 22 doors 8:30 pm, February 23-24 doors 9 pm. $30-$70. ticketfly.com. February 22-24.

RØDHÅD, Greg Gow, Vito Lucente, Terence Kissner CODA doors 10 pm. $30-$35. codatoronto.electrostub.com. March 9.

Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Nikki D Brown Hugh’s Room Live 8:30 pm. $40-$45. hughsroomlive.com. March 10.

Adriatique, Night Vision, Borzoo CODA doors 10 pm. $30. codatoronto.electrostub.com. March 17.

Rogue Wave performs Asleep at Heaven’s Gate Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. March 25.

Field Report, Campdogzz Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $12.50. -ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 30.

The Black Angels, The Black Lips Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $27.50-$40. ticketmaster.ca. April 1.

Hanni El Khatib, Buttertones Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $16.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 3.

Crumb The Baby G 8 pm. $10-$13. ticketfly.com. April 4.

Suzie Vinnick Hugh’s Room Live 8:30 pm. $35, adv $30. hughsroomlive.com. April 4.

The Low Anthem The Great Hall doors 7:30 pm. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 5.

Charlotte Day Wilson Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $25. April 6 show added, on sale January 25. ticketmaster.ca. April 6-7.

Palaye Royal Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $16.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 8.

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat The Baby G doors 8 pm. $13, adv $10. ticketfly.com, rotate.com. April 10.

Wreckless Eric The Baby G doors 7 pm. $10-$13. ticketfly.com. April 11.

Faith Healer, Elle Barbara’s Black Space, Johnny de Courcy The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. rotate.com, ticketfly.com. April 13.

Preoccupations, Mimico Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. April 14.

Waxahatchee, Hurray For The Riff Raff Opera House doors 7 pm. $25. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 19.

The Planet Smashers, Mustard Plug Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. April 20.

Built To Spill, The Afghan Whigs, Rituals Of Mine Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $35.50-$165. ticketmaster.ca. April 23.

Carbon Leaf Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. April 25.

Sunflower Bean, Dream Wife The Garrison doors 8 pm. $13.50. -ticketfly.com. May 5.

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $13.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. May 8.

Josh Rouse Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. May 15.

Slayer, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament Budweiser Stage Slayer’s final world tour. Doors 4 pm, all ages. $33.75-$103.75. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. May 29.

The Decemberists Sony Centre doors 7 pm, all ages. $53-$259. ticketmaster.ca. May 30.

Def Leppard, Journey Rogers Centre On sale February 3. $TBA. livenation.com. June 1.

Fleet Foxes Sony Centre doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$73.50. On sale January 26. ticketmaster.ca. July 24.

Matt Mays, Kathleen Edwards Massey Hall 8 pm. $18.94-$49.50. masseyhall.com. May 4.

HAIM Massey Hall All ages. $52.50-$75. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca, masseyhall.com. May 7.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Massey Hall 8 pm. $43-$63. masseyhall.com. May 18.

New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife, William Ryan Key Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $30-$40. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. May 26.

Daryl Hall & John Oates Air Canada Centre 7 pm. $tba. On sale January 29. ticketmaster.ca. June 5.

Brandi Carlile Massey Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $37-$77. On sale January 26. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca, masseyhall.com. June 8.

Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker and others Budweiser Stage TDE: The Championship Tour. Doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $39.50-$175. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. June 12.

Kaleo Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$59.50. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. July 3.

Dave Matthews Band Budweiser Stage 8 pm. $TBA. On sale February 2. ticketmaster.ca. July 10.

Erasure Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $59.50-$79.50. On sale January 26. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. July 24.

David Byrne Sony Centre doors 7 pm. $61-$241. ticketmaster.ca. August 3-4.

Veld Music Festival Downsview Park details TBA. veldmusicfestival.com. August 4-5.

Pedro The Lion Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $23.50. ticketfly.com. August 9.

music@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto