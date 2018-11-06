King Princess continues her ascent at Danforth Music Hall: Just announced

Brooklyn pop singer/songwriter/producer King Princess is on a fast ascent, but unlike other some artists who’ve flown too close to the sun, she’s letting it happen organically.

She’s got a major champion in Harry Styles, but when the heartthrob invited her to open for him at Madison Square Garden – the holy grail of gigs – she demurred. “I DMed him. I said, ‘Thank you so much for offering for me to open,” she said in a fan video. “That’s a massive fucking venue, I’m not ready. Also, thanks for loving the gays. Side note, we have the same hair.”

Still, her just-announced Toronto show is at a considerably larger venue than the one she played in the summer. Initially scheduled to play two dates at the Drake, she had to bail on one due to strep throat. Her return happens at the Danforth Music Hall.

And you can bet the next one for the musician, who released her debut EP, Make My Bed, on Mark Ronson’s Zelig Recordings (the first release on the label) and her recent viral song Pussy Is God, will be bigger still. If she decides she’s ready, that is.

January 20 at the Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth). 7 pm. $TBA. On sale Friday (November 9). ticketmaster.ca.

