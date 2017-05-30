Lauryn Hill and Nas share the stage again in Toronto: just announced shows

× Expand Lauryn Hill, left, and Nas

The last time Lauryn Hill and Nas shared a stage in Toronto, things didn’t go so well. The hip-hop legends were headlining the 2011 edition of Rock The Bells, a show most in attendance will remember for the two-hour wait between headlining sets. When Hill finally took the stage past the Molson Amphitheatre’s 11 pm curfew, fed-up fans bolted for the exits.

Her audience must be a forgiving lot, as Hill has returned to Toronto for solo shows a few times since then, including a pair of dates at Massey Hall last year. She also made a surprise appearance with Drake during OVO Fest in 2014. Although the music is often overshadowed by her lateness, it must be said that she can still deliver electrifying and joyous performances.

On September 10, Hill will be back at the former Amphitheatre – now known as Budweiser Stage – to cap-off the summer concert season as part of a co-headlining tour with Nas that also features reggae favourite Chronixx.

Doors 6 pm, all ages. $37-$131.50. On sale June 2. ticketmaster.ca.

×

More just announced Toronto shows

Baregyal with DJs Lissa Monet, Ace Dillinger, Andreena, Dre Ngozi, Summer Knocks at Phoenix Concert Theatre Two-year annivesary party. Doors 10 pm. $15. baregyal.ca. June 9.

Afrojack at Cabana Pool Bar doors 1 pm. $20. ticketmaster.ca. June 11.

Before The Wrecking Ball Swings – The Last Shuffle: The Hogtown Allstars at Silver Dollar Doors 7:30 pm. $25, adv $20. ­silverdollarroom.com. June 16.

Common Deer at Rivoli Second show added. Doors 8 pm. $15. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. June 15-16.

Maddee, Shagabond, Ralph, Young Clancy at Drake Commissary doors 3 pm. $3 with RSVP, $10 without. ­redbullsoundselect.com. June 17.

Fit Primpin with Kiddy Smile at The Great Hall Pride party. Doors 10 pm. $20-$30. eventbrite.ca. June 23.

No Neon: Hunter Siegel at Velvet Underground doors 10 pm. $20. ticketweb.ca. June 23.

NXNE Port Lands Music Festival: Kaytranada at Port Lands doors 7 pm, all ages. $80-$220. nxne.com. June 24.

Fotocrime, Sweet Dave & The SGs, Vanishing Hand at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10 at the door. June 29.

Our Home On Native Land FestivaL: Vox Sambou, LAL, Digging Roots, Quique Escamilla, Han Han and more at Harbourfront Centre Free. ­harbourfrontcentre.com. June 30-July 3.

Vivek Shraya at Art Gallery Of Ontario Album release. 7 pm. vivekshraya.com. July 7.

Introtyl, Single Bullet Theory at Hard Luck doors 7:30 pm. $12. ticketfly.com. July 9.

The Urinals, Century Palm, The Protruders at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $12.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. July 15.

Idioteque Perform Radiohead’s OK Computer at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $10. horseshoetavern.com, ticketfly.com. July 21.

A-Trak at Cabana Pool Bar doors 1 pm. $15. ­ticketmaster.ca. July 22.

Projek: Calyx & TeeBee, Marcus Visionary, Lush at Nest doors 10 pm. destinyevents.electrostub.com. July 29.

Today Is The Day, Kayo Dot at Hard Luck doors 8 pm. $20. ticketfly.com. July 29.

Anciients, Dead Quiet at Hard Luck doors 7:30 pm. $12. ticketfly.com. August 18.

Alex Aiono at Mod Club doors 6 pm, all ages. $25. On sale June 2. ticketmaster.ca. ­August 27.

Nervo at Cabana Pool Bar doors 1 pm. $15. ­ticketmaster.ca. August 27.

Hardwell at Cabana Pool Bar doors 1 pm. $30. ticketmaster.ca. September 3.

Venom Inc., Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust, The Convalescence at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $26.50. ticketfly.com. September 5.

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Nas, Chronixx at Budweiser Stage doors 6 pm. $37-$131.50. ticketmaster.ca. September 10.

Bryson Tiller, H.E.R., Metro Boomin at Echo Beach doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $60 and up. On sale June 2. ticketmaster.ca. September 13.

Nick Murphy (Chet Faker) at Danforth Music Hall Second show added. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $33-$50. ticketmaster.ca. ­September 25-26.

Mandolin Orange at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $17.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 4.

Spoons at Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $29.50-$33. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ­ticketfly.com. October 14.

Guns N’ Roses at Air Canada Centre 8 pm. $79.50-$300. ­ticketmaster.ca. October 29.

Jesse Cook at Massey Hall 8 pm. $45.50-$69.50. masseyhall.com. November 16.

Crystal Castles at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $20-$30. ­On sale June 2. ticketmaster.ca. November 17.

Get more Toronto show listings here!