LCD Soundsystem is playing the Air Canada Centre in December: just announced Toronto shows

LCD Soundsystem indulged in a long goodbye before they broke up at the turn of the decade, so it only makes sense that their comeback is just as drawn out.

The quintessential post-modern, post-punk band of the blog era has finally announced their reunion album, American Dream, their first on the major label Columbia, out September 1. And there’s a massive European and North American tour to go with it, which hits Air Canada Centre on December 3.

It’s the first LCD Soundsystem show in Toronto since 2010 at the Kool Haus (not counting last summer at WayHome, which isn’t Toronto).

It’s also the band’s biggest. They didn’t hit arena status until their final “farewell” run at Madison Square Garden and they’ve so far spent their year-long reunion playing what seemed like every single music festival.

If that’s felt like LCD leader James Murphy cashing in on borrowed nostalgia for the unremembered 00s, he knew it.

“This isn’t a victory lap or anything, which wouldn’t be of much interest to us,” he wrote at the time, somewhat defensively. “This is just the bus full of substitute teachers back from their coffee break with new music and the same weird gear – or as much of it as we still have.”

Now they finally have their money where their weird gear is. The first taste of American Dream, their Call The Police/American Dream single, which they played this season on Saturday Night Live, showed them picking up right where they left off while hinting at LCD Soundsystem’s future plans.

There are shimmering new wave synths and self-reflexive anti-love-song lyrics, but also distinctly anthemic, rafter-reaching choruses. Maybe they had their eye on arenas all along. Or at least since they’ve been back.

December 3 at Air Canada Centre (40 Bay), doors 6 pm, all ages. $55-$99. ticketmaster.ca.

