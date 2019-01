Masked rapper Leikeli47 is coming to Velvet Underground: Just Announced

× Expand Tyler Adams

Masked Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 is making her way to Toronto.

If you don’t know her from her distinct balaclava-clad look or her feisty and minimal new album, Acrylic, you might know her songs from the HBO series Insecure. Like a lot of Insecure soundtrack rap (a subgenre that definitely exists), it’s stylish, ineffably cool and casually feminist, though hers is a bit brasher than a lot of the music you might hear on show. Like if Missy Elliott and MF Doom’s music gave birth.

She’s the kind of artist who makes you pay attention, whether you want to or not, and many in Toronto have. Which is why this show surely elicited a few gasps of “finally” when the Velvet Underground stop of her Acrylic Tour was announced.

March 25 at Velvet Underground (508 Queen West), doors 7:30 pm. $18. ticketweb.ca.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Weeknight, The Whateverly Brothers, Tijuana Taxi at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10-$13. ticketfly.com. February 8.

The Longest Road Show: Terra Lightfoot, Lindi Ortega, Jasmyn Burke (Of Weaves), Begonia, Melissa McClelland, Shakura S'Aida at Phoenix Concert Theatre New acts added. Doors 6 pm, all ages. $29.50-$40. ticketmaster.ca. February 9.

Long Winter: Im James Baley, Graham Van Pelt, Rapport, KOZA , Triples, Westelaken, Jo Snyder , Mindful MCs, Donna Linklater, Mortimer at Workman Arts doors 7 pm, all ages. Pwyc at the door or $10. ticketscene.ca. February 9.

Josey Rebelle, Shanti Celeste, Nautiluss, Jacktivist at 500 Keele doors 10 pm. $20-$25. eventbrite.com .February 22.

Delaney Jane at Drake Hotel Second show added. Doors 8 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. February 27 and 28.

Feast In The East 72: Fet.Nat, Absolutely Free, Badge Époque at Jam Factory doors 9pm. $10-$12. rotate.com soundscapesmusic.com. February 28.

Sights & Sounds, Dead Tired, Chris Cresswell, Iris at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 7.

Fist of Facts, Korea Town Acid, Phèdre at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $12.50. ticketfly.com. March 16.

Crimson Shadows, Blackguard, Borealis, Lutharo at Coalition doors 9 pm. $16. ticketfly.com. March 22.

Long Range Hustle at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $10. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. March 22.

Yves Tumor at Velvet Underground doors 10 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. March 23.

Lucifer, Spell, Future Now at Velvet Underground doors 6 pm. $16.50. ticketweb.ca. March 24.

Leikeli47 at Velvet Underground doors 7:30 pm. $18. ticketweb.ca. March 25.

Beta Radio at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $13.50. eventbrite.ca. March 25.

Tommy Youngsteen at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $18.50. ticketfly.com. March 29.

Tori Kelly at Roy Thomson Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $45-$75. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. March 31.

Gauche, Pearie Sol at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. eventbrite.com. April 3.

SOJA, Passafire, Iya Terra at Danforth Music Hall doors 6:30 pm. $30. -ticketmaster.ca. April 5.

Aaron Lee Tasjan at Monarch Tavern doors 8:30 pm. $15.50. eventbrite.ca. April 12.

Orville Peck at Longboat Hall doors 8 pm. $13. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 13.

The Scientists, B-17 at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $20.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 13.

Darlingside, Molly Parden at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $17.50. eventbrite.ca. April 13.

KOLARS at Monarch Tavern doors 7:30 pm. $13.50. ticketfly.com. April 15.

The Cactus Blossoms at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $16.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 16.

King Buffalo, Head, Sundecay at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. $12.50. ticketweb.com. April 20.

FOALS at Rebel doors 7 pm. $41.25-$52.50. On sale January 25. ticketmaster.ca. April 22.

Bayonne at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 23.

The Murlocs at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. $16.50. -ticketweb.ca. April 24.

Black Lips, Fucked Up, Wooing at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. On sale January 25. $25.50-$35. ticketfly.com. April 25.

Joey Pecoraro at Drake Hotel doors 7:30 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. April 26.

Shy girls at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca. April 27.

Valley Maker at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $14.50. eventbrite.ca. April 28.

Stephen Malkmus at The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $30. On sale January 25. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 1.

The Drums, Tanukichan at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7:30 pm. $27.50-$45.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 2.

The Mountain Goats at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. On sale January 25. $30-$40. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 5.

The Veer Union at Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $19.99. eventbrite.ca. May 10.

Jessica Pratt at The Garrison doors 7:30 pm. On sale January 25. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 12.

Matthew Logan Vasquez at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $18. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 13.

The Twilight Sad at Velvet Underground doors 7:30 pm. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. May 16.

Mono, Emma Ruth Rundle at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 16.

Alien Weaponry at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. $15. On sale January 25. ticketfly.com. May 17.

Architects, Thy Art is Murder, While She Sleeps at Danforth Music Hall Second show added. Doors 6:30 pm. $29.50 ticketmaster.ca. May 22 and 23.

Tash Sultana, Pierce Brothers at Echo Beach doors 7:30. On sale January 25. $TBA. ticketmaster.ca. May 31.

PUP, Diet Cig at Danforth Music Hall Second show added. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $20-$30. ticketmaster.ca. June 7 and 8.

Death Cab for Cutie, Jenny Lewis at Echo Beach On sale January 25. $TBA. ticketmaster.ca. June 20.

Little Simz at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $20. ticketweb.ca. June 26.

Dave Matthews Band at Budweiser Stage 8 pm. $TBA. On sale February 22. -ticketmaster.ca. July 10.

Santana, The Doobie Brothers at Budweiser Stage doors 7 pm. $48.50-$198.50. ticketmaster.ca. August 6.

King Crimson at Budweiser Stage doors 6:30 pm. $49.50-$129.50. ticketmaster.ca. September 14.

