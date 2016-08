Toronto’s gay community choir is starting rehearsals for its 25th season at the Regent Park Community Centre (402 Shuter)on Tuesday (September 6) at 7 pm.

Singing Out is open to people with different levels of experience, and no auditions are required. Joining the choir for a three-month term costs $112.50-$150; membership for a full season costs $225-$300. But student rates, new-member bursaries and financial assistance are available.

For more info, visit singingout.com.

