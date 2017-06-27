Liam Gallagher brings his solo act to Toronto: just announced shows

Liam Gallagher plays Rebel on November 23 and local journalists are probably already queueing up for interviews.

That’s partly because Toronto plays such a crucial part in Gallagher brothers lore – Noel Gallagher was attacked by an audience member onstage at Virgin Festival 2008 on Toronto Island, an event which is believed by many to have hastened the breakup of Oasis the following year. Now every time either of them plays here, there’s an air of occasion (and menace).

This will be the first time Liam has played Toronto as a solo act. He’s been back with his band Beady Eye, but considering he once tweeted, “Solo record are you fucking tripping dickhead im not a cunt” [sic], it seemed unlikely he’d release one under his own name.

Perhaps his just-announced solo record, As You Were (out October 6 on Warner), is a subtle rebuke to his brother, who last year told NOW’s Benjamin Boles that Liam was “currently residing in the fucking ‘where are they now’ bin.”

Not that he needs subtlety. Just in the last couple of years, Liam has called Noel a “potato,” a “sad fuck” and “the creepiest soul in the world.”

Beyond serving some of the surliest quotes in the music business, though, Liam is riding a wave of poignancy after the Oasis song Don’t Look Back In Anger became a resiliency anthem in the wake of the recent terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester. Liam didn’t sing the song at the One Love benefit concert (presumably because Noel, the original vocalist on the song, was a no-show), but he did claim it this past weekend at Glastonbury.

It’ll likely be in play at Rebel alongside his new solo material, which he calls “well tasty... chin-out music.” Here’s hoping there will also be plenty of stage banter.

November 23 at Rebel (11 Polson), doors 7 pm. $39.25-$49.25. ticketmaster.ca, rotate.com, livenation.com.

