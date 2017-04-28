Listen to an exclusive stream of Rheostatics playing Christopher on Brave New Waves

Toronto's Artoffact Records is releasing several sessions from influential CBC Radio music program Brave New Waves sessions starting on May 5, with sessions from Rheostatics and the Grapes of Wrath.

An early version of Rheostatics' Christopher – off their 1991 album Melville – is included in the set, which was recorded on February 7, 1988. The session was sourced from the original CBC Archives' reel and remastered by Harris Newman at Montreal's Grey Market Mastering. The release includes 10 tracks in all plus an interview with host Brent Bambury.

Brave New Waves ran from 1985 to 2007 and was also hosted by Patti Schmidt, who took over from Bambury in 1995. The show started after original host Augusta La Paix submitted a demo tape that included avant-garde music by Laurie Anderson, Brian Eno and Nina Hagen and later became a cult favourite among Canadian music fans interested in alternative sounds.

Listen to the Rheos performing Christopher on Brave New Waves below and catch the band live when they play the four shows at the Horseshoe from May 24-27.

× <a href="http://cbcbravenewwaves.bandcamp.com/album/rheostatics">Rheostatics by Brave New Waves</a>

