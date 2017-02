Toronto's music venues are in flux, with beloved venues shuttering, changing management or switching up business models.

So we want to know more about Toronto's music consumption habits – how many shows do you go to each month? How much money are you willing to spend?

Tell us in this simple, 10-question survey!

[Having trouble scrolling down on this page? Try this.]

×

Questions? Concerns? Get in touch below:

kater@nowtoronto.com | @katierowboat