Lizzo is coming to Toronto... twice: Just announced

When Lizzo announced her headlining show for Danforth Music Hall (which is coming up on May 16), her new album, Cuz I Love You, had not yet dropped. Still, we could feel her rise coming – she’s “one ad placement or celebrity endorsement away from being huge,” we wrote. “Just wait.”

Now the album is out – a likeable collection of soul songs, hip-hop bangers and empowerment anthems – and her entire tour has sold out. So she’s announced a second leg. If you didn’t get tickets to see her at the Danforth, you have another chance – she’ll be at Rebel on September 19.

It feels like her songs of self-love (even if she doesn’t have much love for critics, as a recent tweet attests) will take her even higher next time – to theatres, or even arenas. So if you want to see her ridiculously fun and empowering live show, do it now.

September 19 at Rebel (11 Polson), doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$59.50. On sale April 26. ticketmaster.ca.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

CMW: Marshmello, Black Mountain, King Khan and BBQ Show, Absolutely Free, Casey MQ, Lydia Képinski and others at various venues Full lineup announced. Wristbands $75-$150. cmw.net. May 6-12.

Paul Jacobs, Little Junior, Tange, Prancer at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $10.50. eventbrite.ca. June 1.

Taylor Knox, Basement Revolver, Girlfriend Material at Adelaide Hall 8 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca. June 6.

Dwight Yoakam at Ed Mirvish Theatre 8 pm. $TBA. On sale April 26. mirvish.com. June 6.

Oh Susanna, Mo Kenney at Longboat Hall Johnstown 20th anniversary show. Doors 7:30 pm. $25. On sale April 26. eventbrite.ca. June 7.

Alexisonfire, Glassjaw, The Dirty Nil at Budweiser Stage Openers added. Doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $35.50-$70.50. ticketmaster.ca. June 15.

Alexisonfire, Quicksand, Moneen at Budweiser Stage Openers added. Doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $35.50-$70.50. ticketmaster.ca. June 16.

X Ambassadors at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $35-$45. On sale April 26. ticketmaster.ca. June 26.

Boiler Room Toronto at 500 Keele Warehouse 11 pm-6 am. $25-$35. Lineup TBA. residentadvisor.net. June 28.

New Years Day at Mod Club doors 6:30 pm. $22. eventbrite.ca. July 5.

CHVRCHES at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale April 26. ticketmaster.ca. July 7.

Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods, DJ Drama at Budweiser Stage doors 5 pm, all ages. $29.50-$115. On sale April 26. ticketmaster.ca. July 23.

Tame Impala at Budweiser Stage $29.50-$75. On sale April 26. ticketmaster.ca. July 26.

Screaming Females, Dark Thoughts at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. showclix.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. July 29.

Kurt Vile & The Violators at Sony Centre doors 7 pm, all ages. $39.50-$79.50. ticketmaster.ca. August 1.

Sum 41, grandson at Echo Beach doors 5 pm, all ages. $49.50-$60. On sale April 25. ticketmaster.ca. August 8.

Pagan Altar, Blood Ceremony, Cauchemar, Smoulder at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $22. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. August 24.

Social Distortion, Flogging Molly, The Devil Makes Three, Le Butcherettes at Echo Beach doors 5 pm, all ages. $59.50-$80. On sale April 26. ticketmaster.ca. September 3.

Lizzo at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$59.50. On sale April 26. ticketmaster.ca. -September 19.

Matt Corby at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$65. On sale April 26. ticketmaster.ca. October 11-12.

Orville Peck at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $17.50. On sale April 26. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 18.

Fleetwood Mac at Scotiabank Arena Rescheduled from April 8. Details TBA. Previously held tickets will be honoured. ticketmaster.ca. November 1.

Robert Forster (The Go-Betweens) at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $25. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 12.

Streetlight Manifesto at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $27.50-$32.50. -ticketmaster.ca. November 15.

