Toronto just got a heavy metal record store, Stained Class, for Christmas

× Expand Stained Class Records

Hoping for some Angel Witch in your stocking? A little Judas Priest to offset all those seasonal songs? Your chances are better now that Toronto has its own heavy metal record store.

Stained Class Records had its soft launch on Sunday, December 18, with plans for an official launch-party rager coming early in the new year. Operated by Inti Paredes and Ian Kilpatrick, the shop specializes in vinyl and cassettes, aims to keep prices reasonable, and can be found at the back of Parkdale Platters at 1614 Queen West.

"We specialize in all things heavy metal," says Paredes, who also plays guitar in Manacle. (Kilpatrick plays guitar in Cauldron.) "We felt there was a void in Toronto for heavy metal fans. We've always struggled to find a good selection of metal titles in most of the local shops, let alone a metal section. So we decided to take matters into our own hands."

And if accessories are your thing, Stained Class has heaps of pins, patches and posters.

× Expand Craig Rose Stained Class

Stained Class Records is open noon to 6 pm Tuesdays to Thursdays (till 7 pm on December 21 and 22), noon to 7 pm Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 5 pm Sundays. Closed Mondays, as well as December 24-26. Follow on Instagram @stainedclassrecords.

carlag@nowtoronto.com | @carlagillis