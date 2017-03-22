Long Winter, The Sonics, Lambchop and more: Hot Tickets

× Expand Leanne Simpson joins Deliluh, Doom Tickler, HEX, Protruders and others at the Gladstone Hotel for Long Winter, Friday (March 24).

FOUR CHORDS & THE TRUTH w/ Jully Black, Justin Rutledge, Sarah MacDougall and David Leask Dakota Tavern (249 Ossington), Thursday (March 23) In the round session.

FEELA #2: BAMBII, KIRSTIE MUELLER, ELLIOTT VINCENT JONES, ROBBIE GORDON The Baby G (1608 Dundas West), Thursday (March 23) DJ sets.

THE DECISION: EUPHONIA Array Space (155 Walnut), Friday (March 24) See feature.

LONG WINTER w/ Deliluh, Leanne Simpson, Doom Tickler, HEX, Protruders and others Gladstone Hotel (1214 Queen West), Friday (March 24) Year five season finale.

VINCE STAPLES, KILO KISH The Phoenix (410 Sherbourne), Friday (March 24) The Life Aquatic tour.

JENN GRANT The Great Hall (1087 Queen West), Friday (March 24) Halifax folk-pop singer/songwriter.

NAILS, TOXIC HOLOCAUST, GATEKEEPER, SIX OF SWORDS Lee's Palace (529 Bloor West), Saturday (March 25) Cali hardcore punk-metal.

THE SONICS, THE TAILBREAKERS, THE DISCARDED, DJ TERESINHA COSTA Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), Saturday (March 25) Garage rock legends.

LAMBCHOP The Great Hall (1087 Queen West), Monday (March 27) Subdued alt country.

FOXYGEN, GABRIELLA COHEN Opera House (735 Queen East), Tuesday (March 28) Psych rock and more.

TIKA, DESIIRE, CASEY MQ Burdock (1184 Bloor West), Wednesday (March 29) Local R&B/synth funk powerhouse.

AT THE DRIVE IN, LE BUTCHERETTES Rebel (11 Polson), Wednesday (March 29) Reunited post-hardcore rockers.

Get more Toronto show listings here.