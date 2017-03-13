Lucas Silveira of The Cliks launches suicide awareness campaign

× Expand Lucas Silveira

Canadian rock musician and transgender activist Lucas Silveira is launching a social media campaign to create awareness around suicide ideation and self-harm.

Sponsored by clothing brand Fred Perry, the Anchor Campaign begins on Friday (March 17) and will ask people to answer the question ‘What anchors you?’ by posting photos and videos on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The images will also be featured on a campaign website.

Silveira, best known as lead singer/guitarist of the Cliks, came up with the idea after working through his own experiences with suicidal thoughts and self-harm.

“I oddly stumbled upon my personal power in the moment I was contemplating my death by my own hand and, in that, I realized that there was something deep inside of me anchoring – grounding me – to this life,” he tells NOW. “It became a mission for me to tell others of my experience so that we could all realize our own personal power.”

Silveira hopes the campaign will empower people by challenging the stigma around mental health issues.

The campaign has a focus on (but is not exclusive to) transgender and First Nations communities.

“I truly believe that mental health has been stigmatized to the extent that people take it on as an identity of helplessness because they are told over and over they have no value or power,” he says.

“We can have battles with mental health and still be amazing, powerful, aware, personally responsible members of society. We deserve to be treated as such.”

For more information, visit the campaign website.

