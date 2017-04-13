Majid Jordan, The Internet and Isaiah Rashad to play Manifesto

× Expand Majid Jordan

Manifesto is making major changes this year.

The 11th annual music, art and culture festival is expanding from a 10-day event in September to year-round, and is moving its marquee concert to June.

Toronto-based pop duo Majid Jordan are headlining at Echo Beach on June 10, alongside American acts The Internet, Isaiah Rashad and Jidenna.

Local hip-hop and R&B artists confirmed to perform include Sean Leon, TiKA, The Sorority and Derin Falana. More acts will be announced.

Other events taking place in June are the Manifesto 11 House Party at the Drake Hotel (June 8) and Manifesto’s monthly party High Power, featuring New York DJ Vashtie and locals Dre Ngozi and Nino Brown, at a warehouse on Keele Street (June 10).

A free block party and industry conference The Summit will take place in the summer months and an art show and dance showcase will happen in the fall.

Manifesto is also offering a limited number of free tickets through community organizations such as The Remix Project, TAAGS, BIZSTART, FYOU Project and R.I.S.E. Edutainment.

Last year's Manifesto featured a block party at Yonge-Dundas Square headlined by A Tribe Called Red, as well as performances by Anderson .Paak, Kaytranada and Daniel Caesar at Echo Beach.

