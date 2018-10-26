It's taken 20 years for Marker Starling to be ready to record this song

Marker Starling, your favourite musician's favourite musician, has a new album coming out on Tin Angel, November 30. It's called Trust An Amateur, and we have the first taste: the haunting, dramatic Fly Away. Like all of the Toronto singer/songwriter's songs, the organ-led song is a disorientingly timeless meditation on big themes: mortality and the meaning of life.

As it turns out, it's the most atypical song on the album – the only one in which Chris Cummings (the man behind Marker) shares writing credits with three other people: Peter Reitzel, Sam Allison and Dennis Frey. The song was written in 1998 for a dark stage production called Spirits for theatre company Canadia dell'Arte. Cummings and actor/singer Frey came up with the melodies for the songs, which Reitzel wrote words for and Allison arranged. "Both of these collaborations ended up affecting my whole life," says Cummings.

In the play, Fly Away was sung by Frey, whose character was singing from the afterworld. Frey, who ended up becoming Cummings's backup singer, died tragically at the end of 2012. "As I was processing that in the years that followed, I wanted to pay multiple tributes to Dennis in the form of songs, and it seemed obvious that Fly Away should be one of them," says Cummings.

He tried in 2000, but his demo seemed lackluster, he says. "But now I'm older and have been confronted with mortality and grief. The song seemed like the perfect expression of it, and it was almost uncanny how well we, in the guise of our younger selves, had predicted our future feelings."

The animated video by Isaac King gives the song a more environmental angle, telling the story of a piece of plankton that yearns to break free from the ocean floor, only to be made into dried seaweed. Watch out for the animated Marker Starling cameo.

×

This video will be screened as part of the Planet In Focus film festival on Saturday (October 27), 8 pm, at Innis Deluxe Screening Room (2 Sussex). Marker Starling plays the Burdock on Sunday (October 28) with The World Provider and the Canadian Romantic. See listing.

For a full dose of new Toronto music, check out our #NOWplaying playlist below. And subscribe here to get a new one every week.

×

richardt@nowtoronto.com | @trapunski