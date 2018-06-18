For $1,000, you can own one of Massey Hall's seats

With just weeks until Massey Hall closes its doors for two years, the landmark concert venue has announced it's selling off some of its seats.

The limited number of auditorium seats, installed during the last major renovation in 1948, became available for purchase at noon today (Monday, June 18). They are set to be decommissioned as part of Massey Hall’s $142 million renovation.

For $1,000 a pop, including HST and shipping, purchasers can own a piece of furniture that has been present for performances by some of the world's most iconic musicians, from Bob Dylan to Charlie Parker, Gordon Lightfoot, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Buffy Sainte-Marie and many others. Framed backs from the original wooden 1894 seats are also available for $750.

It's more about owning a piece of history than comfortable seats – a Massey Hall spokesperson cautions that the chairs “show the honest wear and tear that comes with generations of fans enjoying thousands of concerts.” The seats will be sold in as-is condition, and are all final sale.

Massey Hall just celebrated its 124th birthday on Thursday, June 14, and will have a trio of goodbye performances by Gordon Lightfoot from June 29-July 1 before closing for the final phase of renovations.

