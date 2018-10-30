Massive Attack to bring Mezzanine XX1 tour to Toronto

British trip-hop mavericks Massive Attack are embarking on a 20th anniversary tour of their landmark album Mezzanine. The Mezzanine XX1 tour will take them across Europe and North America. Dates for the latter have not been announced yet, but the group has promised Toronto is on the list and that details will be announced Friday (November 2).

In the meantime, what we do know is that the tour includes special guests throughout, including the Cocteau Twins’ Liz Fraser, who sang on what might be Massive Attack’s best-known song, Teardrop. As is their style, the Bristol band is taking an unusual approach to the nostalgia tour, promising in a press release “a totally new audio/visual production” with “custom audio reconstructed from the original samples and influences.”

Massive Attack’s Robert “3D” Del Naja (credibly suggested to be the secret identity of Banksy) calls the tour “a one-off piece of work; our own personalized nostalgia nightmare head trip.” Sounds in line with plans to reissue their album as a DNA-encoded can of spray paint.

Just make sure the ticket doesn’t shred itself after you buy it.

Details TBA on Friday (November 2).

