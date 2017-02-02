Mayor John Tory releases a statement on the number of Toronto venues that have closed

This week, we learned that Silver Dollar booker Dan Burke isn't planning on continuing on there once the venue shutters for construction of a student high-rise in May.

Many aspects of the Spadina venue have been protected, such as the terrazzo floors, the iconic sign, the bar and the stage. And the venue's management has the right of first refusal when it comes to continuing operations once construction ends. But based on what Burke told us earlier this week, management is looking to move on, meaning that the preserved venue could be a very different kind of space, depending on who the landlord leases it to. [More on those details to come.]

The uncertain future of the Dollar as we know it, combined with more closure news from venues like The Central, The Hoxton, The HIdeout and word that Hugh's Room's is making a transition to a not-for-profit point toward a crisis.

Today, Mayor John Tory released a joint statement with Toronto Music Advisory Council chair Josh Colle saying the matter would be on the agenda at the next TMAC meeting on February 13.

"We share the disappointment of musicians, music fans, and the music community at these recent announcements," it reads. "Most of all, we would like the music community to know that we take the matter extremely seriously and are actively taking steps to address it."

In addition to the work protecting the Silver Dollar, it enumerates more of the work the advisory group has already initiated:

• Council passed a motion aimed to protect Toronto's venues

• Council has asked staff to focus on helping the city's nighttime economy

• Part of the TOCore planning study will look at how to create, maintain music spaces, including pop-up music spaces

• There will be ongoing discussions with venue owners about how the city can help them succeed

See the full statement below or click here for the PDF:

website@nowtoronto.com | @katierowboat