Sampha, Measha Brueggergosman, Hamilton Leithauser: Hot Tickets

× Expand Jamie-James Medina Sampha Sampha

Brigitte Bardon’t, Egyptrixx, Hexzuul, Open Fortress, Xuan Ye The Baby G (1608 Queen West), Friday (February 10) Pop and dance music, fragmented.

Hip-Hop And Soul Showcase: Woke w/ Raz Fresco, Shi Wisdom, Rich Kidd Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay), Friday (February 10) Rap music with something to say.

No Joy, Mimico The Baby G (1608 Queen West), Friday (February 10) Montreal shoegazers.

A Night With Pleasence w/ Alex Moskos, Zones, Doom Tickler Music Gallery (197 John), Saturday (February 11) See preview.

Wavelength: Music As Disruption Gladstone Hotel (1214 Queen West), Sunday (February 12) Panel on art and activism.

Sampha Mod Club (722 College), Sunday (February 12-13) UK soul star on the verge of blowing up.

Measha Brueggergosman Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay), Sunday (February 12)

Hamilton Leithauser Opera House (735 Queen East), Monday (February 13) Walkman singer goes solo.

Mykki Blanco, Cakes Da Killa Velvet Underground (508 Queen West), Tuesday (February 14) The Stunt Queen tour.

Alex Calder, Lina Tullgren, Ducks Unlimited Silver Dollar (484 Spadina), Wednesday (February 15) Acid-tinged indie pop.