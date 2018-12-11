Metric and July Talk to join forces at Scotiabank Arena: Just announced

× Expand Justin Broadbent

It’s always nice to see hometown bands make good. Metric and July Talk’s team-up arena tour is definitely an example of that. Especially for their show at Scotiabank Arena on April 26.

Both are local bands that come out of the indie rock club circuit, both have paid their dues as band number 11 at Edgefest (or some such) and both have built intense local followings over the years.

Metric are the veterans – they’ve already played at Scotiabank Arena. July Talk are there as support, but the hockey stadium feels like it could eventually be their ceiling, too. (The Canadian dates are all arenas; the American ones are mostly theatres.)

The tour is in support of Metric’s September album Art Of Doubt, which brought them to a few smaller shows in the city, but this will be their major headlining concert.

April 26 at Scotiabank Arena (40 Bay). 8 pm. $TBA. On sale Friday, December 14. ticketmaster.ca.

×

More Just Announced Toronto Shows

Fucked Up, Metz, Dilly Dally, Witch Prophet, Sydanie, Joel Eel, DJ Meg Remy at Opera House Dilly Dally added. Toronto Overdose Prevention Society benefit concert. Doors 8 pm, all ages. $4-$20. eventbrite.ca. December 22.

Witchrot, Droid, Mount Cyanide at Lee’s Palace 9 pm. $9.50. eventbrite.ca. December 28.

Work in Progress x Discwoman: Umfang, Shyboi, Ciel at 500 Keele 10 pm. $15-$20. residentadvisor.net. January 5.

Praises, Shortbloom, Slash Need at The Baby G Album release. Doors 8:30 pm. $TBA. January 11.

Wing Night (The Band) at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $17. On sale December 13. ticketfly.com. January 18.

Biblical, Whoop-Szo, Ian Blurton’s Future Now at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $10. eventbrite.ca. January 19.

Juan Waters at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $11.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. January 23.

Ahi at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. January 24.

Maceo Plex at CODA CODA’s 5 year anniversary, part 1. Doors 10 pm. $35-$45. codatoronto.electrostub.com. February 1.

Tallies at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $13.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 1.

Adeline at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $15. On sale December 14. ticketmaster.ca. February 15.

MHD at Phoenix Concert Theatre 7 pm. $10-$90. eventbrite.ca. February 19.

Dillon Francis at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. $TBA. On sale December 14. ticketmaster.ca. February 27.

The Reklaws, Jade Eagleson, East Adelaide at Mod Club 7 pm, all ages. $25. ticketmaster.ca. February 27.

Wild Rivers, Cat Clyde at Opera House doors 7 pm. $4-$20. eventbrite.ca. February 27.

Mother Mother, Said The Whale at Phoenix Concert Theatre Second show added. 7 pm, all ages. $39.50-$69.50. ticketmaster.ca. February 28 & March 1.

grandson, the Blue Stones at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $22. ticketmaster.ca. March 1.

Dean Lewis at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm, all ages. $26. ticketweb.ca. March 1.

Mat Kerekes, Jetty Bones, Jacob Sigman at Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm, all ages. $16.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 2.

Graves at Velvet Underground doors 10 pm. $20.91. ticketweb.ca. March 2.

Jimmy Gnecco (OURS) and LEEDS (Royston Langdon) at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $20. On sale December 13. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 4.

William Ryan Key, Selfish Things, Cory Wells at Sneaky Dee’s doors 7 pm. $18.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 5.

Mike Doughty Plays Soul Coughing’s “Ruby Vroom”, Wheatus at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $25. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. March 5.

WITHIN TEMPTATION, IN FLAMES, SMASH INTO PIECES at Rebel doors 6 pm, all ages. $44.50-$65. On sale December 14. ticketmaster.ca. March 6.

Lily & Madeleine, Brother Bird at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 7.

Wet, Kilo Kish at Velvet Underground doors 7:30 pm. $32.73. ticketweb.ca. March 7.

Bombino at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $24. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 9.

Vince Staples at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $35. On sale December 14. ticketweb.ca. March 9.

Lennon Stella at Danforth Music Hall March 19 show added. Doors 6 pm, all ages. $20-$25. ticketmaster.ca. March 19 & 20.

Supersuckers at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $15.50. ticketfly.com. March 20.

Stella Donnelly, Faye Webster at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $13.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 24.

Ariana Grande at Scotiabank Arena June 26 show added. Doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $49.50-$279. On sale December 14. ticketmaster.ca. April 3 & June 26.

Spiritualized at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $36.50-$42.50. ticketmaster.ca. April 12.

Against The Current at Velvet Undergrounddoors 6 pm, all ages. $27. On sale December 14. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 13.

Wintersleep, Partner at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale December 14. ticketmaster.ca. April 13.

Copeland, From Indian Lakes, Many Rooms at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $25. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 14.

The Movielife, Travis Shettel of Piebald at Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm. $25. On sale December 14. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 16.

Rival Sons at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $40-$46. ticketmaster.ca. April 19.

Health at Velvet Underground 7 pm. $TBA. On sale December 14. ticketweb.ca. April 23.

MorMor at Longboat Hall 7 pm. $20. eventbrite.ca. April 24.

Metric, July Talk at Scotiabank Arena $TBA. On sale December 14. ticketmaster.ca. April 26.

Imogen Heap at Queen Elizabeth Theatre 8 pm, all ages. $45-$65. On sale December 14. ticketmaster.ca. May 17.

Rodriguez at Sony Centre 7:30 pm. $TBA. On sale December 14. ticketmaster.ca. June 15.

Kidz Bop at Budweiser Stage Doors 3 pm, all ages. $35-$75. On sale December 14. ticketmaster.ca. June 23.

@nowtoronto