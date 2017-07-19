Metz gets a two-night stand at Lee’s Palace this fall: just announced

× Expand Ebru Yildiz Ebru Yildiz Metz

It’s only been a couple of months since Metz demolished the Silver Dollar, and now they’re announcing a two-night stand at Lee’s Palace on September 29 and 30.

Truth be told, that night in April was more about Dan Burke and the demise of the iconic venue so soaked with his blood and sweat (the memory of the infamous promoter surfing atop the Silver Dollar sign will be a tough one to shake), but it was also another classic in a long line of ear-splitting blowouts from the Toronto rock trio.

The shows accompany the release of Metz’s Strange Peace album, coming out September 22 on Royal Mountain in Canada, and Montreal’s Suuns and locals S.H.I.T. and Plasmalab will be in the openings slots.

Their third album is the first meet-up between the band – singer/guitarist Alex Edkins, bassist Chris Slorach and drummer Hayden Menzies – and their spiritual soulmate, Steve Albini, whose engineering credits on albums by Nirvana, the Jesus Lizard and Mclusky read like a listening guide to the influences that inform the raw, guitar-and-throat-scraping power of Metz.

First single Cellophane reveals a focus on melody and pop song structure only hinted at in their volume-first past. They call Strange Peace their most diverse album yet, but their floor-to-tape Albini-led recording should ensure that they won’t be leaving their trademark intensity behind.

Which is to say, these shows will rock.

September 29 and 30 at Lee’s Palace (529 Bloor West), doors 8:30 pm. $17.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com.

Moonwalks, The Sulks, B17, Shallow Waves Bovine Sex Club doors 9 pm. $7.50-$9. ticketfly.com. July 27.

June Records 5th Anniversary: Jex Opolis, Marker Starling, Eucalyptus, DJ Katie Lavoie The Garrison 9 pm. $12. junerecords.com. July 29.

Lese Majesty, Mayraki, UFO, Runners, Shame Agent Horseshoe doors 8:45 pm. $10. August 4.

Thirst Behaviour (Champagne Pop-Punk Drake Covers) The Baby G 9 pm. $tba. August 5.

MAT.JOE, Richard Brooks, Sean Roman, Simon Jone and others Sunnyside Pavilion 4-11 pm. $25-$30. -houseaddict.electrostub.com. August 6.

Indian Handcrafts, Not Of, Backbiters Rivoli doors 9 pm. $15, adv. $10. ticketfly.com. -August 10.

P0st3rb0y, Lee Paradise, The Marquis, Jonny Smiling Buddha 8:30 pm. $10. August 10.

Paul Jacobs, The Effens, The Nude Dogs, girlongirl Smiling Buddha 9 pm. $8.50. ticketfly.com. August 12.

Dean Lewis Drake Hotel doors 7:30 pm. $13.50. ticketfly.com. August 17.

Portugal. The Man Danforth Music Hall Second show added, doors 6:30 pm. $40-$50. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. August 17 & 18.

Camp Wavelength 2017: Day Camp In The City: Dilly Dally, Deerhoof, Jessy Lanza, She-Devils, Un Blonde and others Various venues Festival pass $65, individual tickets free-$25. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. August 18-20.

Zeshan B Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $12. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. August 19.

Needles//Pins, Lush Buffalo, The Knees Up, Portland TV Smiling Buddha 9 pm. $7.50. ticketfly.com. August 26.

Japan Festival CANADA 2017: HACHIOJI P, The Jessica Stuart Few, Nagata Shachu, Mikuro Mika and others Mississauga Celebration Square Free. japanfestivalcanada.com. August 26-27.

Nerd Noise Night: Villainest, Brentalfloss, Kirby Krackle, Double Experience, Swamp Thing Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $12. ticketfly.com. September 1.

State Champs, Rum Runners, Homesafe, Sleep On It, Bearings Mod Club doors 6 pm, all ages. $22.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 6 and 7.

Black Tiger Sex Machine Velvet Underground doors 10 pm. $16. -ticketweb.ca. September 7 and 8.

Smith Street Band, Astronautalis Hard Luck doors 7 pm, all ages. $16.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 10.

Dermot Kennedy Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. $13. -ticketweb.ca. -September 11.

Sleeping With Sirens Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $30. ticketmaster.ca, -rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. -September 13.

Mourn Smiling Buddha doors 8:30 pm. $12.50. ticketfly.com. September 14.

Night Owl Festival: Death Valley Girls, White Fence, Shannon & the Clams, the Besnard Lakes, Naomi Punk, Walrus and others Various venues Festival pass $50. ticketfly.com, facebook.com/nightowlfest. September 14-17.

The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses Sony Centre 8 pm. $30-$115. ticketmaster.ca. September 15.

Cameron Avery Drake Hotel 8 pm. $16.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 18.

Robyn Hitchcock, Kate Boothman Drake Hotel doors 7:30 pm. $25. -ticketfly.com. September 21 and 22.

Electric Six Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $20.50. On sale July 21. ticketfly.com. -September 24.

Grieves Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $19. -ticketweb.ca. September 27.

Metz, SUUNS, S.H.I.T., Plasmalab Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $17.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 29 and 30.

Skylar Spence, Jonah Baseball Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. $13. -ticketweb.ca. October 5.

Rezz Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. $15-$25. ticketmaster.ca. October 7.

Haujobb, Kontravoid, nTTx, DJ Lazarus The Garrison 9 pm. $35, adv. $25. ticketfly.com. October 13.

Current Swell Mod Club doors 8 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 13.

Billie Eilish Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15.50. ticketfly.com. October 14.

Noah GundersEn Opera House doors 8 pm. $21.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. -October 15.

David Ramirez Drake Hotel 8 pm. $16.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 18.

LANY, Dagny Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $25-$35. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketmaster.ca. October 18.

Shigeto The Garrison doors 8 pm. $17. -rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 20.

Mark “BBQ” Sultan, First Base, King Creep Smiling Buddha 9 pm. $10.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 21.

This Is The Kit The Drake doors 8 pm. $17.50. On sale July 21. ticketfly.com. October 22.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race Werq The World – Halloween Edition Danforth Music Hall doors 8 pm. $49.50. ticketmaster.ca. October 25.

Béla Fleck, Abigail Washburn Danforth Music Hall 8 pm. $63-$79.50. -ticketmaster.ca. November 3.

Ibeyi, theMIND Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm. $30-$45. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. November 7.

The Dears The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 9.

JAY-Z Air Canada Centre Second show added. 8 pm. $39.50-$199.50. -ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. November 22 and 23.

North of America The Garrison doors 9 pm. $17. ticketfly.com. November 24.

Distant Worlds Philharmonic Orchestra (Music From Final Fantasy) Sony Centre 8 pm. $30-$125, $175. ticketmaster.ca. December 2.