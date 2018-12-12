Metz and Teenanger to play Parts & Labour's final show

× Expand Amanda Fotes Metz at a barn show in Whitby in 2018.

Parts & Labour is going out the way it came in: with a sweaty basement punk show.

The Parkdale restaurant and concert venue (1566 Queen West( will be closing up shop on New Year's Day, but first it will get one final concert from Toronto bands Metz and Teenanger on Wednesday, December 19. Doors are at 9 pm and admission costs $10.

It's a bit of a throwback. Noisy, bands-on-the-floor punk and garage shows were once the norm at the Shop, the restaurant's concrete-filled subterranean concert venue. The opening show in 2010 featured Vancouver punks White Lung and Toronto lo-fi rockers the Bitters, and there were later shows by bands like Ceremony, Smith Westerns and Nü Sensae.

Metz and Teenanger played there together at least once before, in 2012 for the release of P&L co-owners Castor Design's compilation album Deadstock. So it only seems fitting they'll be the ones to send it off.

In more recent years, the Shop has also hosted a lot of DJ nights, including posi-vibes hip-hop night Boosie Fade, which will bid its own adieu with one final blowout on Saturday, December 22 (doors 10 pm, $10).

