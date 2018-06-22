Best new Toronto music: Mimico premiere a psychedelic new EP

Mimico: Mimico EP

Space-rock trio Mimico excel at atmosphere. Their droning, gothy post-punk is a fitting soundtrack to just-barely-pre-gentrification Toronto, as their name might suggest (the new EP also has a song called Galleria, evoking the endangered Dupont mall).

On their new self-titled EP, which we're premiering below, they've kept that psychedelic texture – Do Make Say Think's Justin Small encouraged them to focus in on the small details of their sound – while stretching the emotion and adding warmer, more organic touches. Produced with Josh Korody at Candle Studio, the three songs add in Mellotron-sampling woodwinds, horns and voice choirs to their mix of synths, drums and heavy guitars. They took their time to get it right.

"Spending two years in the studio allowed us to reach a purer sound," says the band's Jeremiah Jonathan Knight.

Listen below, and check out the moody black and white video for Helloren here.

Mimico play an EP release show on July 5 at the Drake.

The Darcys featuring Leah Fay: Just Here With My Friends

A lot of pop love songs follow the same format: boy meets girl, they fall in love and the rest of the world becomes insignificant. A collab by alt-pop duo The Darcys and Leah Fay of July Talk, Just Here With My Friends seeks to defy that narrative. Over vibrant, head-bob-inducing synths and summery back-and-forth vocals, the song tells the story of two people who meet at a bar, feel an automatic connection, but choose to forgo their feelings and stick it out with their friends for the night.

“Mindless pop songwriting often perpetuates a multitude of boring and damaging gender norms that have nothing to do with real life,” says Fay in a press release. “We wanted to see if we could write a song about two empowered humans meeting in a club that wasn’t predatory on either side.”

Wild Rivers: Howling

When Wild Rivers perform the song Howling live, they gather around one microphone to harmonize. Considering the evocative, interplay-laced vocals of singers Khalid Yassein and Devan Glover, it's a solid trick, one perhaps picked up on their travels south – their new Eighty-Eight EP, which is out today, was recorded in both Ontario and Nashville. Howling, a mixture of slide guitar, steady percussion and those standout harmonies, shows some hints of country sliding into their indie-folk style. It works for them.

