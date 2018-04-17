We're going through a bit of a Lauryn Hill renaissance. Both Drake and Cardi B have sampled X-Factor on new songs, ensuring her voice is being streamed hundreds of thousand times a day, and now the elusive rapper/singer is playing the 1998 opus the song comes from, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, in full. The 20th-anniversary performance was initially assumed to be a one-off at Pitchfork Music Festival, but now it's coming to Budweiser Stage on July 18.

Ms. Hill has a... complicated relationship with her own legacy, and isn't usually one for nostalgia. She does play material from Miseducation at live shows – it is her only solo full-length album, after all – but she often uses new arrangements and flows that render the fondly remembered songs unrecognizable. So it's not likely you're going to get a jukebox performance of the album. But whatever the show will be, it will undoubtedly be memorable.

July 18 at Budweiser Stage (909 Lake Shore). Doors 5 pm, all ages. $37-$199. On sale April 20. ticketmaster.ca.

×

More Just Announced Toronto Shows

Twins, Gel Set, Joel Eel, Kaade at The Baby G doors 10 pm. $10. eventbrite.ca. April 29.

Tomorrow Tonight: Mykki Blanco, stud1nt, Bambii, Ciel, KTANA, Nino Brown at The Great Hall All Proceeds to Rainbow Railroad. 10 pm. PWYC. absolut.ca/yyz. May 3.

CMW: Sammus, Witch Prophet, Nezzy at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $8. ticketweb.ca, cmw.net. May 9.

CMW: Show Me The Body, New Fries, Peeling, Tough Age at Longboat Hall Buzz Records showcase. Doors 7 pm. $13. ticketweb.ca, cmw.net. May 9.

Andre Oliva, Choe, Steve Marto, Sam Zenn at CODA doors 10 pm. $20-$25. codatoronto.electrostub.com. May 11.

Jimaversary: The Jims,The Lamaas ,Spirit Desire, Lenna at Unit 2 7 pm, all ages. $8. nowtickets.ca. May 12.

Electric Island Opener: Black Coffee, DJ Tennis, Yokoo, Ellen Allien, Carlo Lio, Nathan Barato, Demuir, Chris Larsen at Hanlan’s Point Beach doors 2 pm. $34.99, VIP $54.99. ticketweb.ca. May 20.

Houndmouth at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $35. ticketfly.com. May 15.

Nervous Dater, Camp Girls, Feels Fine, Dog Cops at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $8. ticketfly.com. May 21.

Joey Bada$$ at Danforth Music Hall May 27 show added. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $35. ticketmaster.ca. May 25 & 27.

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $13-$20. ticketfly.com. May 31.

Men I Trust at the Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, horseshoetavern.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. June 1.

Teenage Head at the Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $20. On sale April 20. ticketfly.com, horseshoetavern.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. June 2.

Vic Mensa at Opera House doors 8 pm, all ages. $29.50. On sale April 20. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. June 8.

Limp Wrist, Plack Blague at The Garrison doors 9 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 8.

Snow Tha Product at Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $20. ticketmaster.ca. June 8.

Cold Cave, Black Marble, Choir Boy at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $12. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 11.

Feel Alright, Goosebump, Wares, Nutrients at Owls Club 8 pm. $10. pleasencerecords.com. June 14.

Bad Bad Hats at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $13.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 15.

NXNE: Calvin Love, Elsa, The Effens, Komodo at the Horseshoe 10:30 pm. $9.50. ticketfly.com, nxne.com. June 15.

NXNE: Bodega at Rivoli doors 8:30 pm. $13.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, nxne.com. June 16.

Magic Sword at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 19.

Pouya at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $32. ticketweb.ca. June 20.

Peach Pit at the Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $12. On sale April 20. ticketfly.com, horseshoetavern.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. June 22.

Shawn Mullins, Max Gomez at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $27.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 22.

The Body, Big Brave, Lingua Ignota at The Garrison doors 8:30 pm. $12. ticketfly.com. July 3.

Devon Gilfillian at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $12. ticketweb.ca. July 8.

All Day I Dream at Fort York Electronic music festival. Acts and price TBA. alldayidream.com. July 14.

Ms. Lauryn Hill at Budweiser Stage Performing The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. Doors 5 pm, all ages. $37-$199. On sale April 20. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. July 18.

The Boxer Rebellion at the Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $20. On sale April 20. ticketfly.com, horseshoetavern.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. July 20.

Us The Duo at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $30-$40. On sale April 20. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. July 29.

Blue Rodeo, Serena Ryder at Budweiser Stage $20-$89.50. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. August 18.

Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Turnpike Troubadours, Tenille Townes at Budweiser Stage $TBA. On sale April 20. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. August 23.

The Coronas at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $23.50-$50. On sale April 20. ticketfly.com. October 18.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Cigarettes After Sex at Air Canada Centre $TBA. On sale April 19. ticketmaster.ca. October 28.

Kamasi Washington at Sony Centre doors 7 pm, all ages. $29.50-$79.50. On sale April 20. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. November 5.

Rufus Wainwright at Queen Elizabeth Theatre All These Poses anniversary tour. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$79.50. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. November 22.

music@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto