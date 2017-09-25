10 must-see concerts of the week: September 25-October1

× Expand Thundercat

Monday, September 25

Jessica Mitchell, Spencer Burton Drake Hotel (1150 Queen West), 8 pm. $19.50. masseyhall.com

This is a chance to see the Toronto-based singer/songwriter with a penchant for whisky-soaked storytelling in an intimate venue.

Tuesday, September 26

Billy Bragg Horseshoe (370 Queen West), Tuesday-Thursday (September 26-28), doors 8:30 pm. $49.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com

The folk-punk legend is playing a three-night stand as part of the Horseshoe's 70th anniversary celebrations. For more on the live music venue's punk history, read this excerpt from David McPherson's new book, The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern: A Complete History.

Wednesday, September 27

Thundercat Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), doors 7 pm. $23.50-$33. ticketmaster.ca

Electronic/jazz/hip-hop bass virtuoso plays his third Toronto show of the year in support of his excellent Drunk album. Read our Q&A with him from February here.

Denzel Curry, Show Me The Body Mod Club (722 College), doors 8 pm. All ages. $25. ticketmaster.ca

The Florida rapper has intense horrorcore beats and an even more intense stage presence.

Thursday, September 28

RapCaviar: Lil Uzi Vert, Playboy Carti, DJ Drama, Baka Not Nice Rebel (11 Polson), doors 7 pm. $60-$100. ticketmaster.ca

The taste-making Spotify hip-hop playlist hits the road with two of the artists it helped break, plus veteran spinner DJ Drama and Drake's BFF Baka Not Nice.

× Expand Metz

Friday, September 29

Metz, Suuns, S.H.I.T., Plasmalab Lee's Palace (529 Bloor West), Friday-Saturday (September 29-30), doors 8:30 pm. $17.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com

The Toronto rock band is one of our favourite hometown live acts. They're playing two release shows for Strange Peace, one of the 10 Toronto albums we're most looking forward to hearing this fall.

Pixies, Sunflower Bean Massey Hall (178 Victoria), doors 7 pm. All ages. $49.50-$89.50. ticketmaster.ca.

Monkeys will be going to heaven when the college rock stalwarts return to town in support of last year's Head Carrier LP.

Joseph Shabason, Andre Ethier TRANZAC (292 Brunswick), 8 pm, details via Facebook event page.

The jazz saxophonist from DIANA releases his Aytche album. Ex-Deadly Snake Andre Ethier is also on the bill. Read our recent interview with Shabason here.

× Expand Samuel Engelking Weaves

Saturday, September 30

Invictus Games Closing Ceremony: Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, Kelly Clarkson, Bachman & Turner, Coeur de Pirate Air Canada Centre (40 Bay), 7:30 pm. $64-$150. ticketmaster.ca

The Boss is as legendary as they come. He closes out the week-long Invictus Games alongside Canadian fav Adams and pop powerhouse Clarkson.

Venus Fest: Weaves, Lido Pimienta, DIANA, The Highest Order, Phèdre, Ice Cream, Witch Prophet, Hext and more Daniels Spectrum (585 Dundas East), 1-11 pm Sep 30. $37-$60. venusfest.net

The inaugural DIY event features a lineup and staff made up entirely of women, genderqueer and trans people. Read more about the fest here, and a recent story on rising Toronto band Weaves here.

