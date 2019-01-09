Music video grant MVP Project announces first nine recipients

Sean Leon, Jeremy Dutcher, Milk & Bone, Jessie Reyez, plus other emerging Canadian artists and directors, will receive money and support to create videos

The MVP Project, the new Canadian music video grant for “emerging artists,” has chosen its first nine recipients. 

The initiative, which launched last year in part to fill a hole left behind by the discontinued MuchFACT, provides funding, mentorship and networking to up-and-coming musicians and filmmakers. It’s a partnership between RBCxMusic and the Prism Prize, administered by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

More than 300 applications were received from across Canada and across genres. Here’s who’s getting the grants, which range from $5,000 to $15,000:

• Beatchild and the Slakadeliqs and director Dan Lemoyne

• GOVI and director Jorden Lee

• Jeremy Dutcher and director Chandler Levack

• Jordan Klassen and director Farhad Ghaden

• Milk & Bone and director Soleil Denault 

• Sean Leon

• Tim Baker and director Jordan Canning 

• Wild Black and directors Lulu Wei and Lindsay Geoldner

In addition, every funding round includes one Curated Music Video Production, a commissioned collaboration between a director and musician. The first recipients are Jessie Reyez and director Peter Huang.

Toronto rapper Sean Leon will receive the grant for a video he will direct himself. “Even though it felt like a one in a million shot, not trying for this wasn’t an option for me,” he tells NOW. 

“The fact is, the most consistent headache amongst independent artists is a lack of resources. I’m fortunate enough to live in a country that encourages and supports the arts and I’m grateful to the MVP committee.”

The next round of submissions will open Tuesday (January 15). You can apply here.

