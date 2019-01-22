APTN is conducting Canada’s first Indigenous Music Impact Study

× Expand Indigo Arrows Alan Greyeyes, an advisor for APTN’s study, hopes it will identify barriers Indigenous artists face.

Indigenous musicians are front and centre in Canada right now. In Jeremy Dutcher’s acceptance speech for last year’s Polaris Prize – he was the fourth Indigenous winner in five years – he called it “an Indigenous renaissance.” Yet despite the national and international recognition, there’s been no official study of Indigenous music in Canada.

Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN), the media company and not-for-profit registered charity that recently launched the Indigenous music-focused radio station ELMNT FM, announced that it’s conducting Canada’s first-ever Indigenous music impact study in response to the lack of information that currently exists. The goal is to help APTN and its funders, like the City of Toronto and Music Canada, get a better understanding of Indigenous musicians in Canada and identify opportunities to foster success and growth.

The National Indigenous Music Impact Study will survey people (Indigenous and non-Indigenous) who create, promote and support music created by Indigenous people in Canada, in every musical genre. It’ll be conducted by phone interviews, group discussions and an online survey. Participants will be entered into a draw to win one of two prizes of $1,000 each.

Alan Greyeyes, a producer at sakihiwe festival and previously of Manitoba Music, is an advisor for the study. “I really think it’s a first step and it’s going to create some baseline data,” he says. “You’re going to get some of those statistics that give us stronger arguments that we can take to Ontario Creates or FACTOR or Creative BC or any of the funding agencies, and say, ‘This is the impact and this is the importance of Indigenous music and Indigenous music artists.’”

Greyeyes hopes the study will identify the systemic barriers Indigenous creators face, like the lasting effects from residential schools, including mental illness and generational debt. They’re also less likely to get formal musical training from a young age, he says.

“This study will give other people in the music industry and maybe in other countries the opportunity to see the impact and to read a bit about the realities we’re facing here,” he says.

Those who qualify can participate here.

@nowtoronto | @mariannalozo