New music videos by Toronto artists: Harrison, Twin Rains and NEFE

Harrison: Lotus

It's been a year since Harrison released his Juno-nominated album Checkpoint Titanium. He's celebrating the anniversary with a new video that combines stop motion animation, live action, documentary-style audio splicing and good old-fashioned party supplies.

The new video for Lotus, which is premiering exclusively at NOW, superimposes colourful buttons, kazoos and post-it notes over his head and ends with a synchronized light show at a Toronto house.

In the meantime, we hear the impetus behind the local electronic musician's synth-heavy track and his whole career as an artist in a voice recording director Charlie Tyrell collected while talking to him about the song while Harrison was at the airport about to depart for his first tour in Asia. Harrison didn't know it would end up as part of the video, which makes it a refreshingly candid peek into his creative process.

"We had many discussions about the song over the phone so it felt very natural to include them in the final product," says Tyrell. "It allows Harry to reflect on where he's at with his career today."

The lighting rig was designed by "mad scientist" Romar Johnson, who normally makes stage lighting for live performances, while the "exhaustive week in the animation studio" came courtesy of Martha Grant. "Harrison's music is so vibrant and playful so we knew that we wanted to do something with colour," says Tyrell.

Twin Rains: A Swim

The striking new greyscale video from electro-pop duo Twin Rains is beautifully composed, matching the cinematic and propulsive A Swim soundtrack. But it was a surprising guerilla shoot. That's because they shot it on the flooded Toronto Islands, and so they had to do it in one day.

“We wanted to use a lot of water imagery, and as soon as we saw footage of the island we knew it would make a fitting visual for the song,” says the band's Jay Merrow. “I called businesses on Wards to find a way across, and found out that if we said we were going to the café we’d be able to take the ferry. The shoot was completely spontaneous because we didn't know what condition we'd find the island in.”

“I was a bit worried the residents might take offense to us being there with cameras,” says singer Christine Stoesser. “But everyone we encountered was open to what we were doing. The fire dept. was especially helpful, pointing out flooded sites where we should shoot.”

As many photos as we've seen, it's definitely still uncanny to see so many familiar island sights (many of them even familiar with indie pop duos dancing around) submerged under water. Our first post-flood piece of Toronto art.

(In case you're wondering, they did end up having lunch at the cafe.)

NEFE: We All Need Love

This is the fourth video in a series by 22-year-old Guelph singer/songwriter NEFE (aka Sarah Jean Felker), whose breathy Taylor Kirk (of Timber Timbre)-produced piano ballad soundtracks a romantic love story. "Moonlight. A perfect picnic with all her favourite foods. Short words and long gazes" Those spoken words set the tone as we follow NEFE and her partner through alleys, beer halls and snow-covered fields.

NEFE plays the Velvet Underground on Thursday, September 14 opening for Picture This. See listing.