New record label Cosmic Resonance spotlights Toronto's underground jazz scene

A new record label that aims to shine a light on Toronto’s underground jazz-fusion sounds is launching this weekend.

Cosmic Resonance is headed by electronic producer James Harris and jazz musician Chris Michael Evans, who collaborate under the name Hemingway.

They’re launching the label at Dundas West mini-club Bambi’s on Friday (March 3), and will perform as Hemingway alongside Unbuttoned singer Kamilah Apong. DJs Andy Capp and Alister Johnson are also on the bill.

The pair are putting out the digital single Blue Notes this week. That will be followed by Hemingway’s Memoirs EP as the label’s first vinyl offering.

They hope to release two more after that by local acts Jessica Cho and Raf Reza, whose sounds encompass electronic, dance, funk, jazz and live improvisation.

“We want to bring that scene more to the forefront. Right now it’s very underground,” explains Evans. “The Toronto Jazz Festival roster is focused on more traditional artists, but there’s so much young talent out there that’s looking into the future.”

“The label is for people who love the sound and feel of records and who have an open view on genre,” adds Harris. “Non-genre, you could say.”

Attendees at Bambi’s will receive a download code for Blue Notes. The Memoirs EP will get a 200-copy run and be available in local record stores in the summer.

kevinr@nowtoronto.com | @kevinritchie