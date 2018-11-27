Cadence Weapon and DJ NDN to play New Year's Eve at Nathan Phillips Square

× Expand Coey Kerr Cadence Weapon

It’s not quite Times Square, but Nathan Phillips Square has become the go-to free outdoor celebration for New Year’s Eve partiers in Toronto. Part of that is the scenery – get ready for your Instagram story to be a sea of fireworks exploding over the Toronto sign – but it also has to do with the music programming, which has had a few strong years in a row.

This year is no exception. The all-local music night starts with a DJ skating party (all the rage these days) featuring DJs Money Jane and 25-year-veteran and NOW local hero Mel Boogie.

Over at the mainstage (the one you don’t need blades on your feet to access), the night starts with rising R&B/soul singer LIZA, followed by Cadence Weapon, who’s celebrating a big year behind his self-titled album. And then the closing act (or the opener for the midnight countdown, depending on how you look at it), is DJ NDN – former A Tribe Called Red DJ known for his activism and dance-floor propulsion.

And then, you know, fireworks.

December 31 at Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen West). Free. toronto.ca

