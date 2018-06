Polaris Prize launches free summer concert series in Niagara Falls

× Expand Samuel Engelking Weaves

If you’re part of the large overlapping circle in the Venn diagram between fans of critically acclaimed Canadian indie music, scenery-filled Ontario day trips and fireworks, then listen up a second: there’s a new music series starting this week called The Niagara Stage.

Every Saturday night between June 30 and September 1, a free concert takes over Queen Victoria Park in Niagara featuring musicians who have been recognized by the Polaris Music Prize.

It starts Saturday (June 30) with a performance by Basia Bulat and a Canada Day (Sunday, July 1) set by the Darcys, then continues July 7 with Weaves and follows weekly with Philippe B, Nap Eyes, a TBA artist, Antoine Corriveau, Jessy Lanza, Tanika Charles, ending with Fiver on September 1.

That’s a rock solid list of musicians from Toronto, Hamilton, Halifax and Quebec. The shows, always free, start at 8 pm and are followed by fireworks over Niagara Falls at 10 pm. Sounds worth a road trip.

Saturday (June 30)-September 1 at Queen Victoria Park (Niagara Falls), 8 pm, all ages. Free. niagaraparks.com.

