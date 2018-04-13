Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are playing Air Canada Centre on Halloween weekend

× Expand Tino Vacca

It's official: Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are an arena act. After moving up through Toronto's soft-seat theatres, including two nights at Massey Hall on their Skeleton Tree tour last year, the Aussie singer and his current touring band – Warren Ellis, Martyn Casey, Thomas Wydler, Jim Sclavunos, George Vjestica and Larry Mullins – are making the leap to the Air Canada Centre.

Skeleton Tree's tragic and mournful subject matter led to a more sombre tone to his most recent tour, but Cave has what it takes to ignite a hockey arena full of fans. Dressed to the nines, he's half literate Leonard Cohen sophistication and half apocalyptic prophet; he's the kind of subversion of the classic frontman archetype that also functions as a classic frontman.

He'll be at the ACC on October 28, which is the Sunday before Halloween. Perfect timing.

Tickets are on sale Thursday, April 19 at nickcave.com.

