Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are playing Air Canada Centre on Halloween weekend

Tino Vacca
It's official: Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are an arena act. After moving up through Toronto's soft-seat theatres, including two nights at Massey Hall on their Skeleton Tree tour last year, the Aussie singer and his current touring band – Warren Ellis, Martyn Casey, Thomas Wydler, Jim Sclavunos, George Vjestica and Larry Mullins – are making the leap to the Air Canada Centre.
Skeleton Tree's tragic and mournful subject matter led to a more sombre tone to his most recent tour, but Cave has what it takes to ignite a hockey arena full of fans. Dressed to the nines, he's half literate Leonard Cohen sophistication and half apocalyptic prophet; he's the kind of subversion of the classic frontman archetype that also functions as a classic frontman.
He'll be at the ACC on October 28, which is the Sunday before Halloween. Perfect timing.
Tickets are on sale Thursday, April 19 at nickcave.com.
Check out more just announced Toronto shows here.