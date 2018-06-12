Nicki Minaj and Future are bringing their NickiHndrxx tour to Toronto

It’s a summer of blockbuster hip-hop /R&B double-bills rolling through town.

There’s Drake & Migos, and Kendrick Lamar & SZA (sure, that was a whole TDE label showcase, but they're the marquee names), and although Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s On The Run Tour is skipping Toronto, a newly announced show will stretch the trend into the fall: Nicki Minaj & Future. The high-profile duo are bringing their NickiHndrxx tour to the Air Canada Centre on October 1.

Minaj had been uncharacteristically lying low of late, but now that the rollout is on for her new album, Queen, out August 10, she’s ubiquitous once again. Future, meanwhile, has been quietly consistent for years, his codeine croon never far from the charts.

So this is basically a hip-hop royalty tour.

October 1 at Air Canada Centre (40 Bay), doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $57.50-$183.50. On sale June 15. ticketmaster.ca.

×

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Summer Nights Festival: Jenie Thai & Hilario Durán, the Shuffle Demons, Alfie Zappacosta, Jim Kweskin and others at Hugh’s Room Live 47 shows and close to 100 artists. Various ticket prices. Solo Piano Double series available in a buy-three, get-one-free bundle. hughsroomlive.com/summer-nights-festival. June 15-August 25.

Franco-Fête de Toronto: Les Colocs, Les Rats D’Swompe, Jojo and others at Harbourfront Centre Free. franco-fete.ca. June 23-24.

Indie Fridays: DJ Shub, The East Pointers, Leah Daniels, Iskwé, Fujahtive, PKEW PKEW PKEW, Clairmont The Second and others at Yonge-Dundas Square 7 pm. Free. YDSquare.ca. June 29-August 31.

Cell Rot, Middle Man, Tourist at Faith/Void doors 7:30 pm, all ages. $10. July 8.

Hopped And Confused: Sloan, Tokyo Police Club, Land Of Talk, Mt. Joy, Taylor Knox at Mill Street Brewery 3 pm. $40-$80. hoppedandconfused.ca. July 14.

Orville Peck, Whitney K, Pink Acid Wash at Monarch Tavern doors 9 pm. $8.50. ticketfly.com. July 20.

Billy Moon, Girlfriend Material, Meanwood at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $9.50. ticketfly.com. July 21.

Raveena at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $12. ticketweb.ca. July 22.

Us The Duo, Justin Nozuka at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $30-$40. ticketmaster.ca. July 29.

Comethazine at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $20. ticketweb.ca. July 29.

Dua Lipa, Allie X at Echo Beach Allie X added. 8 pm, all ages. $30-$60. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. July 30.

Kraus, NOLIFE at Monarch Tavern doors 8:30 pm. $12.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. August 2.

Rico Nasty at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $22.50. On sale June 15. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. August 7.

Grace Jerkfest: Fantasia at Centennial Park $10-$45. jerkfestival.ca. August 10.

The Ghost Of Paul Revere at Dakota Tavern doors 6 pm. $13.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. August 12.

Many Rooms, Angelo De Augustine at Drake Hotel 8 pm. $15.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. August 12.

lovelytheband at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $20. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. August 15.

Jeremih, Teyana Taylor, Dani Leigh at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $39.50-$50.50. ticketweb.ca. August 16.

LVL UP (Final Tour) at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. August 29.

Saint Etienne at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $25-$35. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 11.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $16.50. horseshoetavern.com, ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 11.

FIDLAR, Dilly Dally, Nobro at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $27.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 12.

Ziggy Alberts at Drake Hotel doors 7:30 pm. On sale June 15. ticketweb.ca. September 14.

Jukebox the Ghost at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $20-$70. horseshoetavern.com, ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 17.

IDLES, Bambara at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $18.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 17.

Remo Drive, Field Medic, Prince Daddy & The Hyena at Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm, all ages. $15. ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. September 18.

Rooney, Mating Ritual at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $20.50-$110. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 18.

Blackberry Smoke at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. On sale June 15. ticketmaster.ca. September 18.

Hozier at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$59.50. On sale June 15. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. September 19.

Tyler Childers at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. $23-$33. ticketmaster.ca. September 19.

Shakey Graves, The Sheepdogs, Blitzen Trapper at Echo Beach doors 5:30 pm, all ages. $49.50. On sale June 15. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. September 20.

Comeback Kid, No Warning, Higher Power at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. $21.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 22.

Alina Baraz, Cautious Clay at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $31.50-$125. ticketweb.ca. September 24.

Zeal And Ardor, Astronoid at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $16.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 27.

Nicki Minaj, Future at Air Canada Centre doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $57.50-$183.50 On sale June 15. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. October 1.

Active Bird Community at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $13.50. -On sale June 15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 4.

Bob Moses at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. $23-$32. ticketmaster.ca. October 6.

Bahamas, Tim Baker at Danforth Music Hall All ages. November 4 is a 1 pm seated matinee. $39.50-$49.50. On sale June 15. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. October 10.

Lykke Li at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm $TBA. On sale June 14. ticketmaster.ca. October 11.

Yungblud at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. On sale June 15. ticketweb.ca. October 21.

Passenger at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $35-$55. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. October 23.

Jain at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. On sale June 15. ticketmaster.ca. October 24.

Rhett & Link at Sony Centre doors 6 pm, all ages. $29.50-$75. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. November 8.

Wild Nothing at Opera House doors 8 pm. $25. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 12.

Pale Waves at Opera House doors 8 pm, all ages. On sale June 15. ticketweb.ca. November 15.

VNV Natiojn, De/Vision, Holygram at Danforth Music Hall doors 6 pm $30-$45. On sale June 14. ticketmaster.ca. November 28.

Kodaline at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $45-$70. On sale June 15. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. November 30.

Alvvays, Snail Mail at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $25-$30. ticketmaster.ca. December 7-8.

Ghost at Sony Centre doors 6 pm, all ages. $45-$79.50. On sale June 15. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. December 8.

music@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto