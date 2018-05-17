Azealia Banks, Big Freedia and Jazz Cartier to play NXNE 2018

× Expand Azealia Banks (left), Jazz Cartier and Big Freedia will headline NXNE 2018.

NXNE is now just over three weeks away, and, after doling out tidbits of information – the abandonment of the Port Lands, the names of the curators for the Club Land shows – the festival has finally announced the first wave of musicians who will actually be playing.

First, the artists for the festival's free and public centrepiece, moved from the Port Lands after sparse crowds over the last couple of summers – to the festival village at Yonge-Dundas Square, which will run from June 15-17.

NXNE is leaning into hip-hop this year with its three headliners. Controversial rapper Azealia Banks will play only her second Toronto show after making her well-received debut here last year. Local favourite Jazz Cartier graduates to headliner status, while New Orleans bounce pioneer Big Freedia will play, riding a wave of hype after being sampled on Drake's recent single Nice For What.

Lower on the bill is recent NOW cover star U.S. Girls, indie singer/songwriter Torres, major label rocker Yungblood, more Toronto rappers in Sean Leon and Cadence Weapon, plus Montreal's rapper Nate Husser, and Alx Veliz and Kamikaze Girls.

The festival has also announced a huge wave of Club Land artists, who will play at 15 venues throughout Toronto (listed here). Highlights include LA Timpa, Phèdre, Ice Cream, Die Mannequin, Just John, TOBI, Evan Redsky, Hex, New Chance, Dave Monks of Tokyo Police Club, Teddy Fantum of Hard To Kill, Sydanie and many more.

NXNE runs from June 8-17. For $29, a wristband will get you into all of the curated shows. Another round of artists will be announced next week. More info at nxne.com.

