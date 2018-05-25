Tinashe to headline NXNE 2018

× Expand Dennis Leupold

It took NXNE awhile to announce this year's lineup, but now that it has there's a deluge of names. The festival has already announced an impressive slate of headliners for its free Yonge-Dundas Square programming – Azealia Banks, Big Freedia, Chvrches and Jazz Cartier – on June 15-17 and now there's another new addition: Tinashe. The pop star will cap off the Sunday night bill that also includes Big Freedia, Robert DeLong and Sean Leon.

The singer's Joyride album was announced three years ago and finally came out in April, but she's looking to regain her momentum, and headlining the outdoor festival village stage should help. Tinashe rounds out the top line of the poster, which is strong on hip-hop, R&B and pop.

Check out the full festival village schedule below:

Friday, June 15

9:15pm - Jazz Cartier

8:00pm - Azealia Banks

7:00pm - U.S. Girls

6:00pm - Cadence Weapon

5:00pm - New Swears

4:15pm - Sneaks

Saturday, June 16

9:15pm - Chvrches

8:00pm - Lights

7:00pm - Yungblud

6:00pm - Alx Veliz

5:00pm - Strands

4:00pm - Skye Wallace

3:00pm - Nate Husser

2:00pm - Kamikaze Girls

Sunday, June 17

9:15pm - Tinashe

8:00pm - Big Freedia

7:00pm - Robert DeLong

6:00pm - Seon Leon

5:00pm - Bueller

4:00pm - TORRES

3:00pm - A is for Arrows

More artists have been added to the Club Land series, which runs from June 9-17 at venues throughout Toronto: Odd Future's Taco, Toronto glam star in the making Nyssa, hip-hop ones to watch Hard To Kill, plus local producers Harrison and Shagabond and Montreal electronic act Ryan Playground. A $29 wristband will get you into all the shows. More info at nxne.com.

Find an updated Club Land poster below:

