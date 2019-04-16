American Football, CupcakKe, Ellis to play NXNE 2019

As part of NXNE's 25th anniversary, the free downtown Festival Village will expand to four stages, while the Club Land wristband will sell for the 1995 price of $29

NXNE is returning from June 7-16, staking its claim on Yonge-Dundas Square.

After throwing in the towel on its two-year experiment as a destination event at the Port Lands, the long-running Toronto festival returned its mainstage to the square in 2018 and it felt like a bounceback. This year, that free outdoor “Festival Village” area (which runs from June 14-16) will have four stages over half a kilometre, in and around the square – one of which will be on Queen Street. 

The festival is also bringing back its Club Land series and “highlight shows.” The first wave of artists includes neo-emo indie rockers American Football, Hamilton-based singer/songwriter Ellis and rapper CupcakKe (who, interestingly, played CMW last year, while Azealia Banks, who played NXNE last year, will play CMW this year). Also: Toronto hip-hop via Haviah Mighty and Just John x Dom Dias, plus Owen, Justus Proffit, Royal Tusk, Shotty Horroh and many others.

The Curator Series also returns, featuring show-pickers Brendan Canning, the Elwins, Charlotte Cornfield, DJ Shub, Raptors Uprising, Royal Mountain Records, Blue Crane Agency and more.

This is the 25th anniversary of NXNE,  club-hopping wristbands sell for the same price they did in 1995: $29. 

Full sneak peek lineup on the poster below.

June 7-16, various venues. Club Land wristband $29. nxne.com.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Aphrose, Joyia, Kyara, Laii at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $15. airbnb.ca. May 5.

TEKE::TEKE, Lee Paradise, Petra Glynt, Bonnie Trash, DJ Zones at The Garrison Canadian Music Week. Doors 8 pm. $15. ticketweb.cacmw.net. May 10.

Breathers, Goosebump at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. May 15.

The Effens, Lush Buffalo, Eddyevvy, Baby Band at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. May 17.

Possum, Mother Tongues, Bart at The Garrison doors 9 pm. $12. ticketfly.com. May 31.

Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $15. On sale April 18. ticketfly.comrotate.comsoundscapesmusic.comhorseshoetavern.com. June 6.

NXNE: American Football, CupcakKe, Royal Tusk, Haviah Mighty, Just John x Dom Dias, Walrus, Dish Pit and more at various venues Wristband $29. nxne.com. June 7-16.

NAV, Killy at Echo Beach Moved from Rebel. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $59.50. ticketmaster.ca. June 10.

Syml at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $22.50. ticketmaster.ca. June 14.

Yeasayer at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $26. ticketfly.comrotate.comsoundscapesmusic.com. June 15.

Ari Lennox at Toybox doors 8 pm. Tickets from $25. ticketweb.ca. June 17.

Virginia To Vegas at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $20. On sale April 18. ticketmaster.ca. June 20.

Faye Webster at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.comrotate.comsoundscapesmusic.com. June 21.

YBN Cordae at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale April 19. ticketweb.ca. June 27.

Black Pumas at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale April 26. ticketweb.ca. July 4.

The Temperance Movement, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Thomas Wynn & The Believers at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $26.50. ticketfly.comrotate.comsoundscapesmusic.comhorseshoetavern.com. July 6.

Froth, Versing at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. ticketfly.com. July 7.

Odds at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $17.50. On sale April 17. ticketfly.comrotate.comsoundscapesmusic.com. July 19.

The Get Up Kids at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $26.50. ticketfly.comrotate.comsoundscapesmusic.com. July 29.

Steve Gunn at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $18.50. ticketfly.comrotate.comsoundscapesmusic.comhorseshoetavern.com. July 30.

Khalid, Clairo at Scotiabank Arena Second show added. Doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $119-$485. On sale April 17. ticketmaster.ca. August 6 and 7.

Mary J. Blige, Nas at Budweiser Stage doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale April 18. ticketmaster.ca. September 10.

Band of Skulls at Mod Club doors 6 pm. $26.50. On sale April 19. ticketfly.comrotate.comsoundscapesmusic.com. September 21.

Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy, At The Gates, Grand Magus at Rebel doors 6 pm. $TBA. On sale April 19. ticketmaster.ca. October 9.

The Paper Kites at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $30-$45. On sale April 18. ticketfly.comrotate.comsoundscapesmusic.com. October 10.

Shura at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $26.05. ticketweb.ca. October 20.

Lust For Youth at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $16.50. showclix.ca. October 24.

Big Wild at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale April 19. ticketmaster.ca. November 9.

The Cinematic Orchestra at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $30-$35. eventbrite.ca. November 10. 

