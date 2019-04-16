American Football, CupcakKe, Ellis to play NXNE 2019

× Expand Atiba Jefferson 000004920034 American Football (pictured here) joins Just John x Dom Dias, Haviah Mighty, Roya Tusk, Walrus and more in the first wave of announcements for NXNE 2019.

NXNE is returning from June 7-16, staking its claim on Yonge-Dundas Square.

After throwing in the towel on its two-year experiment as a destination event at the Port Lands, the long-running Toronto festival returned its mainstage to the square in 2018 and it felt like a bounceback. This year, that free outdoor “Festival Village” area (which runs from June 14-16) will have four stages over half a kilometre, in and around the square – one of which will be on Queen Street.

The festival is also bringing back its Club Land series and “highlight shows.” The first wave of artists includes neo-emo indie rockers American Football, Hamilton-based singer/songwriter Ellis and rapper CupcakKe (who, interestingly, played CMW last year, while Azealia Banks, who played NXNE last year, will play CMW this year). Also: Toronto hip-hop via Haviah Mighty and Just John x Dom Dias, plus Owen, Justus Proffit, Royal Tusk, Shotty Horroh and many others.

The Curator Series also returns, featuring show-pickers Brendan Canning, the Elwins, Charlotte Cornfield, DJ Shub, Raptors Uprising, Royal Mountain Records, Blue Crane Agency and more.

This is the 25th anniversary of NXNE, club-hopping wristbands sell for the same price they did in 1995: $29.

Full sneak peek lineup on the poster below.

June 7-16, various venues. Club Land wristband $29. nxne.com.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Aphrose, Joyia, Kyara, Laii at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $15. airbnb.ca. May 5.

TEKE::TEKE, Lee Paradise, Petra Glynt, Bonnie Trash, DJ Zones at The Garrison Canadian Music Week. Doors 8 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca, cmw.net. May 10.

Breathers, Goosebump at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. May 15.

The Effens, Lush Buffalo, Eddyevvy, Baby Band at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. May 17.

Possum, Mother Tongues, Bart at The Garrison doors 9 pm. $12. ticketfly.com. May 31.

Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $15. On sale April 18. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. June 6.

NXNE: American Football, CupcakKe, Royal Tusk, Haviah Mighty, Just John x Dom Dias, Walrus, Dish Pit and more at various venues Wristband $29. nxne.com. June 7-16.

NAV, Killy at Echo Beach Moved from Rebel. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $59.50. ticketmaster.ca. June 10.

Syml at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $22.50. ticketmaster.ca. June 14.

Yeasayer at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $26. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 15.

Ari Lennox at Toybox doors 8 pm. Tickets from $25. ticketweb.ca. June 17.

Virginia To Vegas at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $20. On sale April 18. ticketmaster.ca. June 20.

Faye Webster at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 21.

YBN Cordae at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale April 19. ticketweb.ca. June 27.

Black Pumas at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale April 26. ticketweb.ca. July 4.

The Temperance Movement, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Thomas Wynn & The Believers at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $26.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. July 6.

Froth, Versing at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. ticketfly.com. July 7.

Odds at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $17.50. On sale April 17. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. July 19.

The Get Up Kids at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $26.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. July 29.

Steve Gunn at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $18.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. July 30.

Khalid, Clairo at Scotiabank Arena Second show added. Doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $119-$485. On sale April 17. ticketmaster.ca. August 6 and 7.

Mary J. Blige, Nas at Budweiser Stage doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale April 18. ticketmaster.ca. September 10.

Band of Skulls at Mod Club doors 6 pm. $26.50. On sale April 19. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 21.

Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy, At The Gates, Grand Magus at Rebel doors 6 pm. $TBA. On sale April 19. ticketmaster.ca. October 9.

The Paper Kites at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $30-$45. On sale April 18. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 10.

Shura at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $26.05. ticketweb.ca. October 20.

Lust For Youth at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $16.50. showclix.ca. October 24.

Big Wild at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale April 19. ticketmaster.ca. November 9.

The Cinematic Orchestra at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $30-$35. eventbrite.ca. November 10.

