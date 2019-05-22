NXNE 2019 adds Santigold, Cold War Kids, Leikeli47 and more

× Expand Craig Wetherby Santigold

NXNE has announced its lineup for this year's expanded Festival Village – which, as previously reported, will take place on four stages in and around Yonge-Dundas Square from June 14-16. Yonge will be pedestrian only from Dundas to Queen for the duration.

The headliners are American acts Santigold, Cold War Kids and Toronto rapper Killy. Other just-announced acts include masked rapper Leikeli47, Indigenous rap duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids, plus locals Greys, anders, 88Glam, Notifi and Hot Garbage. Also playing: cleopatrick, Kississippi, the Blue Stones, Uptown Boyband, Walrus and Taiwanese band No Party for Cao Dong. They'll be joined by already announced acts Haviah Mighty and Just John x Dom Dias.

Check out the poster below:

Ticketed Club Land shows, meanwhile, run at venues throughout the city from June 7-16. Wristbands, which give access to all 50 shows, run for $29 (the same price as 25 years ago for NXNE's 25th anniversary). Newly announced acts for those shows include Sir BabyGirl, Le1f, Justus Proffit, JustinJay, Samurai Champs and Bad Waitress.

More info at nxne.com.

