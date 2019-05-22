NXNE 2019 adds Santigold, Cold War Kids, Leikeli47 and more

The festival has announced a wave of new artists for its free Yonge-Dundas Square Festival Village area, including Killy, Greys, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Walrus and more

by

NXNE has announced its lineup for this year's expanded Festival Village – which, as previously reported, will take place on four stages in and around Yonge-Dundas Square from June 14-16. Yonge will be pedestrian only from Dundas to Queen for the duration. 

The headliners are American acts Santigold, Cold War Kids and Toronto rapper Killy. Other just-announced acts include masked rapper Leikeli47, Indigenous rap duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids, plus locals Greys, anders, 88Glam, Notifi and Hot Garbage. Also playing: cleopatrick, Kississippi, the Blue Stones, Uptown BoybandWalrus and Taiwanese band No Party for Cao Dong. They'll be joined by already announced acts Haviah Mighty and Just John x Dom Dias

Check out the poster below:

Ticketed Club Land shows, meanwhile, run at venues throughout the city from June 7-16. Wristbands, which give access to all 50 shows, run for $29 (the same price as 25 years ago for NXNE's 25th anniversary). Newly announced acts for those shows include Sir BabyGirlLe1f, Justus Proffit, JustinJay, Samurai Champs and Bad Waitress

More info at nxne.com.

@nowtoronto