NXNE announces curators for 2018 Club Land shows

NXNE announced last October that the 2018 edition will ditch the destination Port Lands event that had been central to the festival for the previous two years and return to what it's known for: club shows, and a festival wristband that will let you hop between them.

This year's event is about two months away and we still don't have news on the lineups for those shows, but the festival has revealed the curators and venues for the second annual (and expanded) Club Land Curators Series. Wristbands are $29 at nxne.com.

There will be over 30 Club Land shows throughout the festival week, including DJ sets and after parties. The series will run from June 10 to June 16. The artists and promoters picking the lineups for those shows are (deep breath):

Leah Fay (July Talk) Peter Dreimanis (July Talk) K-OS Jasmyn Burke (Weaves) Odario Williams (CBC, Grand Analog) Katie Monks (Dilly Dally) Cadence Weapon Jim Cuddy (Blue Rodeo) Cone (Sum 41) Terra Lightfoot Ian Blurton (Change of Heart) Moe Berg (Pursuit of Happiness) Ralph Prince Josh (Prince Innocence) The Elwins Saya Josephine Cruz (Jayemkayem, ComplexCA) Kritty Uranowski (Hex, Rock Camp for Girls) Dan Burke (Promoter) A. Side The City of Brampton Music NL Sask Music Female Treble

And this year's participating venues (another deep breath):

Garrison Baby G Horseshoe Tavern The Dakota Tavern Bovine Bambis The Hideout Unlovable Cameron House Rivoli The Monarch Tavern Paddock Sneaky Dee’s Hard Luck Comedy Bar

So we know where the shows will be, and the personality of the people choosing who'll play them – they range from rappers, to DJs, to pop-punk stars of yesteryear, to local heroes, which should make for an eclectic feel to the series.

But, with the festival fast approaching, we still don't know who's playing. Given how many times the identity of NXNE has changed in the last few years, it still feels like a bit of a question mark.

Still no word on who's playing the Yonge Street "festival village," which will take place from June 15 to 17, but NXNE has announced the return of its Game Land eSports event, which will take place over three days, from June 8 to 10 in its new home at the Concert Hall (998 Yonge).

For more info and to buy wristbands, go to nxne.com.

