NXNE returns to the clubs with artist-curated showcases

After focusing less on club shows and more on a festival at the Port Lands last year, NXNE is bringing back its club-hopping wristband for a series of artist-curated showcases.

The inaugural Club Land Curator Series will feature lineups picked by Billy Talent’s Ian D’Sa, July Talk’s Leah Fay, rapper Tasha the Amazon, rapper and broadcaster Shad and Broken Social Scene’s Brendan Canning.

The club gigs will take place between June 19-22 at the Horseshoe, the Garrison, the Baby G, Dakota Tavern, the Rivoli, Bovine Sex Club and Cold Tea in the lead-up to the Port Lands festival.

Other curators include indie rock group the Rural Alberta Advantage, CBC Radio 2 host Raina Douris, singer/guitarist Nick Rose of Dwayne Gretzky, recent Juno winners the Dirty Nil and Moe Berg of the Pursuit of Happiness.

“Our fans are clear: they love a club-hopping wristband, but we felt we needed to update the concept,” NXNE president/managing director Michael Hollett said in a statement.

Wristbands cost $20 and are available via nxne.com/club.

Meanwhile, the Port Lands event (51 Commissioners) runs from June 23-25 and will feature Passion Pit, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator, Bleachers, Sleigh Bells, Twin Peaks, Cold Specks, Lizzo, EMP, John River, River Tiber and others.

