Petra Glynt to release her debut album at the Baby G: Just Announced Toronto shows

× Expand Petra Glynt

We’ve been waiting for Alexandra Mackenzie to release her debut album as Petra Glynt for a few years now. We saw her big voice and bigger percussive power intensify at a series of DIY Toronto venues, and though Mackenzie isn’t rooted here any more (hey, neither are a lot of those venues), the drop of her upcoming record, This Trip, feels like a cause for local celebration. And it will be when she releases it on October 25 with a show at the Baby G.

Mackenzie self-produced and recorded the album in her Montreal apartment, with mixing help from Damian Taylor (a go-to collaborator for Austra, Doldrums and Bjork), whose label, Vibe Over Method, is also putting it out.

The title track, in fact, was the debut release for the label in April. Mackenzie told NOW at the time that the psychedelic pop song was written about Harper while he was still Prime Minister, but its urgent, disorienting caution about complacency in the face of an unending shitstorm feels even more relevant now. Same goes for Up To The People, about the end of the Occupy Moment in 2013. “How many of us are scared shitless?” she asks.

Come out to the Baby G and see how many hands go up.

With New Chance and Bobbypin at the Baby G (1608 Dundas West), October 25, 9 pm. $TBA.

×

More Just Announced Toronto Shows

Logic, Rhetorik, Big Lenbo Echo Beach Support added. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $59.50-$79. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. September 28.

Dodge Fiasco Dakota Tavern doors 8 pm. $10-$15. ticketfly.com. October 4 & 11.

Eljay, Uptown Boyband The Baby G doors 8 pm. $7. eventbrite.com. October 7.

Bedouin, Talal & Zoi, Sam Zenn CODA 10 pm. $20. codatoronto.electrostub.com. October 7.

DJ Starting from Scratch, Tyrone Solomon, Guru Bros, Frekks FlemingRemix Lounge 10 pm. $20. October 7.

Carolyn Mark, Corin Raymond, The New Best Friends, Tony Dekker and others Horseshoe 4-7 pm. October 8.

X Avant XII/RPM LIVE: 007: Harkins, Ortman, Mourning Coup918 Bathurst doors 7:30 pm. $10-$15 or $50 X Avant festival pass. musicgallery.org. October 12.

Raleigh, Kira May The Baby G doors 9 pm. $8. ticketfly.com.com. October 19.

Confidential Records 20th Anniversary: Desiire, HMLT and Young Lungs, Moon Mis tThe Boat doors 8:15 pm. $10. confidential20.brownpapertickets.com. October 19.

Forma, Mimico, Zones The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. October 22.

Petra Glynt, New Chance, Bobbypin The Baby G Album release show. 9 pm. October 25.

Dead Boys/Green Jelly After-party: Tributes to CBGB, Blondie, The Jam Cherry Cola’s Rock ’n’ Rolla Cabaret & Lounge 10 pm. $10. October 27.

All Fright Long: A Halloween Dance Party The Garrison 9 pm. $10. October 27.

Sights And Sounds, Dead HeavensThe Baby G doors 8 pm. $16. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 27.

Fre$h! Todd Terry Halloween Party: DJs BKNY, Matt C, Fab Palermo, Marrs Barrs, Andy Roberts, ManoloOne Loft 9 pm. $25-$45. freshtoddterry.eventbrite.ca. October 28.

Mortem Rebel Halloween costume dance party. Doors 10 pm. $20. October 28.

The Cybertonic Spree, The Be Sharps, Satanic Mills Horseshoe 9 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. October 28.

Allison Cameron, Sea Beau & Happy Baby The Dupe Shop 2-5 pm. Free/pwyc. November 1.

Wild Rivers The Great Hall doors 7 pm. $15-$18. ticketfly.com. November 2.

Level Up: Canadian Beatbox Championships Lee’s Palace 6 pm-2 am. $20. universe.com. November 4 & 5.

B Inspired Festival: Emmanuel Jal, NEFE Yonge-Dundas Square 4-9 pm. Free. November 5.

Jenny O., Babygirl, Deanna PetcoffSmiling Buddha doors 8 pm. $12.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 8.

Yheti, Toadface, Sayer Round Venue 10 pm. $30. TorontoBass.Electrostub.com. November 10.

Pale Waves The Baby G 9 pm. $11. ticketfly.com. November 16.

Iskwé, Rococode Rivoli November 18.

Darlene Shrugg, New Fries, Miss World Smiling Buddha doors 8 pm. $12.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 24.

Hanson Queen Elizabeth Theatre Finally It’s Christmas Live. Second show added. Doors 7 pm. $49.50-$69.50. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. November 24 and 25.

Dom Donnelly, Jody Wisternoff, Luttrell CODA 10 pm. $20-$30. codatoronto.electrostub.com. November 24.

Barr Brothers Danforth Music Hall Rescheduled from November 20. Doors 7 pm. $20-$30. ticketmaster.ca. November 27.

The Tea Party Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $49.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 29-December 1.

Jake Bugg Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $28-$38. On sale September 29. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. December 2.

Jaws of Love Drake Hotel doors 7:30 pm. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 3.

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience Rebel doors 7 pm. $46.50-$70. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. December 3.

Angel Olsen, Heron Oblivion Phoenix Concert Theatre Second show added. Doors 8 pm. $29.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 6 and 7.

Trophy Eyes, Free Throw, Head North Hard Luck Bar doors 6 pm, all ages. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 10.

I Mother Earth, Finger Eleven Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm, all ages. $24.50-$74.50. ticketweb.ca. December 15.

James Barker Band, Meghan Patrick, Jojo Mason Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. ticketmaster.ca. January 19, 2018.

Yung Lean, Sad Boys Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. On sale September 29. ticketmaster.ca. February 2, 2018.

Celebrating David Bowie: Mike Garson, Adrian Belew, Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas and others Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. February 18, 2018.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Sony Centre doors 7 pm, all ages. $45. On sale September 29. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. February 20, 2018.

Alan Doyle Massey Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $39.50-$99.50. On sale September 29. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. February 24, 2018.

Judah & The Lion Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm. ticketweb.ca. March 9, 2018.

SOJA The Mod Club doors 7:30 pm. $30. ticketweb.ca. March 9, 2018.

Orchestral MANOEUVRES IN THE DARK Danforth Music Hall Second show added. Doors 7 pm. $40-$50. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. March 12 and 13, 2018.

The Darkness Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $35-$55. On sale September 29. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. April 15, 2018.

The Kooks, Barns Courtney Danforth Music Hall Rescheduled fro October 2. Doors 7 pm. $35-$38.50. ticketmaster.ca. May 29, 2018.

Get more Toronto concert listings here.