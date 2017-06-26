Photo gallery: faces of Pride's South Asian Express

The South Asian stage was reinstated this year thanks to Black Lives Matter, and brOWN//OUT was a colourful, joyful success

At last year's Pride, Black Lives Matter's demands included the reinstatement of the South Asian stage. Pride listened, and this year we got brOWN//OUT on Saturday, June 24 at the South Asian Express stage on the corner of Wellesley and Church.

Curated by Anu Radha Verma, the cabaret-style event featured colourful dancers, burlesque, tabla, DJs Amita Handa and Nino Brown, plus host Rahim Thawer. 

Photos by Samuel Engelking.

