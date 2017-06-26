Photo gallery: faces of Pride's South Asian Express

1 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
2 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
3 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
4 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
5 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
6 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
7 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
8 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
9 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
10 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
11 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
12 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
13 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
14 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
15 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
16 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
17 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
18 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
19 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
20 of 20
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
At last year's Pride, Black Lives Matter's demands included the reinstatement of the South Asian stage. Pride listened, and this year we got brOWN//OUT on Saturday, June 24 at the South Asian Express stage on the corner of Wellesley and Church.
Curated by Anu Radha Verma, the cabaret-style event featured colourful dancers, burlesque, tabla, DJs Amita Handa and Nino Brown, plus host Rahim Thawer.
Photos by Samuel Engelking.