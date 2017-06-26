Photo gallery: faces of Pride's South Asian Express

× 1 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 2 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 3 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 4 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 5 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 6 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 7 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 8 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 9 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 10 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 11 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 12 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 13 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 14 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 15 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 16 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 17 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 18 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 19 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 20 of 20 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking Prev Next

At last year's Pride, Black Lives Matter's demands included the reinstatement of the South Asian stage. Pride listened, and this year we got brOWN//OUT on Saturday, June 24 at the South Asian Express stage on the corner of Wellesley and Church.

Curated by Anu Radha Verma, the cabaret-style event featured colourful dancers, burlesque, tabla, DJs Amita Handa and Nino Brown, plus host Rahim Thawer.

Photos by Samuel Engelking.